China Working to Mitigate US Impact on Trade Exchanges With Russia - Envoy

China Working to Mitigate US Impact on Trade Exchanges With Russia - Envoy

China is working together with Russia to urgently fix trade exchange issues stemming from US sanctions on financial transactions with Russia, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"US sanctions have created certain problems for trade exchanges between China and Russia. The sides are actively engaged in urgent talks to find an effective solution to this problem," the diplomat said. China counts on cooperation with Russia to increase trade in crude oil, the ambassador put forward, adding that Beijing was opposed to unilateral sanctions and other attempts to interfere in global commodities trade.Ambassador Zhang said China had always contributed to efforts to protect global energy security in times of volatility in the global market, while opposing restrictions imposed on trade by other countries."China has been consistently opposed to unilateral sanctions and interference by third parties in energy commodities trade," he said.Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to maintain communication on strategic issues, and Beijing welcomes the Russian leader’s upcoming state visit following his inauguration, Zhang Hanhui shared with Sputnik.

