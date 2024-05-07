https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/scott-ritter-putins-inauguration-began-final-stage-of-russias-purge-of-malign-western-influence-1118313611.html

Scott Ritter: Putin’s Inauguration Began Final Stage of Russia’s Purge of Malign Western Influence

Vladimir Putin was sworn in as Russia’s president on Tuesday, signaling the start of what former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector-turned political commentator Scott Ritter expects to become the final stage of Russia’s complete restoration of its self-identification and status as separate from and equal to the West.

In his speech at his inauguration ceremony, President Putin paid special emphasis to his responsibility as head of state “to protect Russia and serve our people,” and expressed Russia’s readiness for dialogue with the West, so long as the latter drops its efforts to restrain Russia’s development and apply pressure on the country.In the meantime, the president said, Russia will continue to work with its partners toward Eurasian integration “other sovereign development centers” to speed the formation of “a multipolar world order and an equal and indivisible security system.”At home, Putin stressed, the foundations of Russian statehood include “interethnic harmony, the preservations of the traditions of all peoples living in Russia – a civilization unified by the Russian language and our multicultural culture.”The task of the state going forward will be to “ensure reliable continuity in the development of the country for decades to come, to raise and educate young generations who will strengthen and develop the country,” he said.Common ThemesPutin’s inauguration speech was very different from the televised address he gave when he first became acting president in 1999, but is nevertheless linked by one very important common theme, Scott Ritter told Sputnik.By contrast, in 1999, Russia faced a threat of a different sort, according to the commentator.“In 1999, Russia wasn’t facing attacks from without from foreign influence, but rather attacks from within," Ritter said, pointing to the deep infiltration of Western economic and political interests, and Western values, both into Russia's government, and among ordinary citizens. "This was a Russia that had lost touch with itself,” the observer said.Over Putin’s tenure, Russia has gradually “purged” itself of these attitudes, Ritter said, with the conflict in Ukraine serving as a catalyst accelerating Russia’s transformation, forcing elites and ordinary citizens alike to reconsider who they are and what defines them.As for communication and potential cooperation with foreign power centers, it will be defined by Western readiness to respect Russian independence, the commentator said.

