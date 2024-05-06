https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/beijing-hopes-eu-institutions-will-develop-right-perception-of-china-1118291503.html

Beijing Hopes EU Institutions Will Develop Right Perception of China

Beijing hopes that institutions of the European Union will develop right perception of China, President Xi Jinping said on Monday at a trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"China-EU relations have strong internal driving force and great development prospects, this relationship is not directed against any third party, it should not be influenced or dictated by any third party," Xi said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Xi also said that, hopefully, EU institutions "will develop a correct perception of China and adopt positive policies" in regard to Beijing. In addition, Xi told Macron and Von Der Leyen that the so-called "China's overcapacity problem" does not exist. China, France, EU Need to Jointly Work Against Ukraine EscalationChina, France and the European Union need to work together to counter escalation in hostilities in Ukraine and to create conditions for peace talks, Xi Jinping added at the trilateral meeting.Xi also said that all three sides "want an early ceasefire and the restoration of peace in Europe," adding that they support a political solution to the crisis, according to the statement.China is ready to maintain contacts with all relevant parties when it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, the president said.Beijing’s objective and just stance, as well as its constructive role, has been "widely recognized" by the international community, according to Xi.China, EU Should Deepen Strategic Cooperation"China and the EU should firmly adhere to the position of partnership, firmly adhere to dialogue and cooperation, deepen strategic cooperation, promote strategic mutual trust," Xi underlined.China and the EU should accumulate strategic consensus, promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations and continuously make new contributions to world peace and development, the president added.China Supports Palestine's Full UN MembershipXi also said that a two-state solution is the way to solve the Palestine-Israel conflict.

