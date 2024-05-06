https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/beijing-hopes-eu-institutions-will-develop-right-perception-of-china-1118291503.html
Beijing Hopes EU Institutions Will Develop Right Perception of China
Sputnik International
Beijing hopes that institutions of the European Union will develop right perception of China, President Xi Jinping said on Monday at a trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"China-EU relations have strong internal driving force and great development prospects, this relationship is not directed against any third party, it should not be influenced or dictated by any third party," Xi said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Xi also said that, hopefully, EU institutions "will develop a correct perception of China and adopt positive policies" in regard to Beijing. In addition, Xi told Macron and Von Der Leyen that the so-called "China's overcapacity problem" does not exist.
Beijing Hopes EU Institutions Will Develop Right Perception of China
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing hopes that institutions of the European Union will develop right perception of China, President Xi Jinping said on Monday at a trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"China-EU relations have strong internal driving force and great development prospects, this relationship is not directed against any third party, it should not be influenced or dictated by any third party," Xi said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Xi also said that, hopefully, EU institutions "will develop a correct perception of China and adopt positive policies
" in regard to Beijing. In addition, Xi told Macron
and Von Der Leyen that the so-called "China's overcapacity problem
" does not exist.
Xi is on a visit to France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5–10 at the invitation of the European leaders. His first trip to Europe in nearly five years comes as the European Union continues piling pressure on Beijing over its support and cooperation with Russia. On Sunday, the Chinese leader arrived in France, where he will stay until Wednesday.
China, France, EU Need to Jointly Work Against Ukraine Escalation
China, France and the European Union need to work together to counter escalation in hostilities in Ukraine
and to create conditions for peace talks, Xi Jinping added at the trilateral meeting.
"The three parties need to work together to prevent spillover effects and escalation of hostilities, create conditions for peace negotiations, ensure international energy and food security, and maintain stable production and supply chains," Xi noted.
Xi also said that all three sides "want an early ceasefire and the restoration of peace in Europe," adding that they support a political solution to the crisis, according to the statement.
China is ready to maintain contacts with all relevant parties when it comes to the conflict in Ukraine
, the president said.
"China did not create the Ukrainian crisis and is not a party to it. All along, China has been working tirelessly to promote peace talks," he added.
Beijing’s objective and just stance, as well as its constructive role, has been "widely recognized" by the international community, according to Xi.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry mentioned that the trilateral meeting strengthen mutual understand and formed consensus for cooperation between China, France and the European Union.
China, EU Should Deepen Strategic Cooperation
"China and the EU should firmly adhere to the position of partnership, firmly adhere to dialogue and cooperation, deepen strategic cooperation, promote strategic mutual trust," Xi underlined.
China and the EU should accumulate strategic consensus
, promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations and continuously make new contributions to world peace and development, the president added.
China Supports Palestine's Full UN Membership
"China supports Palestine's full membership in the United Nations," Xi pointed out.
Xi also said that a two-state solution is the way to solve the Palestine-Israel conflict
.