Putin Sent Message to West That Russia is 'There to Stay' as Major Power
Newly-inaugurated President Vladimir Putin has sent a clear message to the West that “Russia is there to stay as one of the world’s major powers,” strategic analyst Paolo Raffone told Sputnik.
Newly inaugurated President Vladimir Putin has sent a clear message to the West that “Russia is there to stay as one of the world’s major powers,” strategic analyst Paolo Raffone told Sputnik.The director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels cited Putin’s remarks signaling Russia’s intent to “use political and diplomatic means to defend its lawful interests,” while remaining “open to negotiations and dialogue.”In his inauguration speech, Putin “rightly claims that after 2000, he, with the support of the Russian people, ‘stood firm against the attacks of international terrorism and saved the country from the very real threat of collapse,’” Raffone noted.The analyst singled out two cornerstone statements by the Russian president. First, that, “The main objective of the coming six years is now 'to transform the potential we have built up into a new development energy and to use it to bring about a fundamentally new quality of life for our people and a real, tangible increase in their prosperity.'”Second, that “Russia’s success and prosperity 'cannot and should not depend on one single person or one political party, or political force alone. We need a broad base for developing democracy in our country and for continuing the transformations we have begun.'”As for the US-driven calls in the Western capitals and mainstream press to delegitimize the Russian presidential election process, “It is the continuation of the historic confrontation of Anglo-Saxon powers against Russia,” Raffone explained.He weighed in on the fact that representatives of Western countries stayed away from the ceremony. While the UK, Canada, and most European Union nations opted to boycott the swearing-in, France, Hungary, and Slovakia sent their ambassadors, Raffone pointed out, noting that the "tune is set by the US that is faced with tremendous domestic and external challenges in the months ahead of the November elections."
Putin Sent Message to West That Russia is 'There to Stay' as Major Power
Vladimir Putin was officially sworn in as president of the Russian Federation at the Grand Kremlin Palace on May 7. Afterwards, the head of state gave a speech, in which he declared that Russia is a great power thanks to the selflessness and patriotism of its people.
Newly inaugurated President Vladimir Putin
has sent a clear message to the West that “Russia is there to stay as one of the world’s major powers
,” strategic analyst Paolo Raffone
told Sputnik.
The director of the CIPI Foundation in Brussels cited Putin’s remarks signaling Russia’s intent to “use political and diplomatic means to defend its lawful interests,” while remaining “open to negotiations and dialogue.”
In his inauguration speech, Putin “rightly claims that after 2000, he, with the support of the Russian people, ‘stood firm against the attacks of international terrorism and saved the country from the very real threat of collapse,’” Raffone noted.
The analyst singled out two cornerstone statements
by the Russian president. First, that, “The main objective of the coming six years is now 'to transform the potential we have built up into a new development energy and to use it to bring about a fundamentally new quality of life for our people and a real, tangible increase in their prosperity.'
”
Second, that “Russia’s success and prosperity 'cannot and should not depend on one single person or one political party, or political force alone. We need a broad base for developing democracy in our country and for continuing the transformations we have begun.'”
"Putin underlines that he 'serves' the interests of Russia that has chosen him again as president. Putin acknowledges that the post-2000 recovery of Russia is still underway, and he summons the peoples of Russia to strengthen social cohesion to continue the path of 'transformations' and 'develop democracy.' Two statements and two goals that are a cornerstone of his new term in office," Raffone said.
As for the US-driven calls in the Western capitals and mainstream press to delegitimize the Russian presidential election process, “It is the continuation of the historic confrontation of Anglo-Saxon powers against Russia,” Raffone explained.
He weighed in on the fact that representatives of Western countries stayed away from the ceremony. While the UK, Canada, and most European Union nations opted to boycott the swearing-in, France, Hungary
, and Slovakia
sent their ambassadors, Raffone pointed out, noting that the "tune is set by the US that is faced with tremendous domestic and external challenges in the months ahead of the November elections
."
“Despite the US/UK-imposed boycott, there is no united Western front against Russia… The reaction of Anglo-Saxon powers against Russia is a weak representation of the relativization of their global standing, a process with which their political elites have difficulty to come to terms. Despite their bellicose rhetoric, there is mounting sentiment that the relations with Russia cannot be eased without fresh diplomatic initiatives,” Raffone concluded.