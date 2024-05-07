https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/full-video-putins-speech-after-taking-oath-as-russias-president-1118311129.html

Full Video: Putin’s Speech After Taking Oath as Russia’s President

The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Grand Kremlin Palace following the presidential election in March, where Vladimir Putin won with 87.28% of the vote. He will lead Russia for the next six years, until 2030.

In his speech after the ceremony, Vladimir Putin declared that Russia has become a great power thanks to the selflessness and patriotism of its people. Amid rapid global changes, he affirmed that Russia is ready for independent and robust development for future generations. Putin emphasized that a key priority for the country is the preservation of its people, its centuries-old values, and traditions, urging that this effort should unite public and religious organizations, political parties, and all levels of government. He expressed Russia's readiness to strengthen good relations "with all countries that see Russia as a reliable and honest partner," asserting that this represents the true global majority.Russia remains open to dialogue with the West, stating, "The choice is theirs: whether they intend to continue trying to contain Russia's development, persist with aggressive policies, and years of pressure on our country, or seek a path to cooperation and peace."Together with its partners in Eurasian integration and other sovereign development centers, Russia will continue working to form a multipolar world order, and an equal and indivisible security system, Putin highlighted.

