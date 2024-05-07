https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/full-video-putins-speech-after-taking-oath-as-russias-president-1118311129.html
Full Video: Putin’s Speech After Taking Oath as Russia’s President
Full Video: Putin’s Speech After Taking Oath as Russia’s President
Sputnik International
The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Grand Kremlin Palace following the presidential election in March, where Vladimir Putin won with 87.28% of the vote. He will lead Russia for the next six years, until 2030.
2024-05-07T10:51+0000
2024-05-07T10:51+0000
2024-05-07T10:51+0000
vladimir putin
russia
russia
moscow
russian president
inauguration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118310973_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_13aba47182ba4c1605960904f7eb5aec.jpg
In his speech after the ceremony, Vladimir Putin declared that Russia has become a great power thanks to the selflessness and patriotism of its people. Amid rapid global changes, he affirmed that Russia is ready for independent and robust development for future generations. Putin emphasized that a key priority for the country is the preservation of its people, its centuries-old values, and traditions, urging that this effort should unite public and religious organizations, political parties, and all levels of government. He expressed Russia's readiness to strengthen good relations "with all countries that see Russia as a reliable and honest partner," asserting that this represents the true global majority.Russia remains open to dialogue with the West, stating, "The choice is theirs: whether they intend to continue trying to contain Russia's development, persist with aggressive policies, and years of pressure on our country, or seek a path to cooperation and peace."Together with its partners in Eurasian integration and other sovereign development centers, Russia will continue working to form a multipolar world order, and an equal and indivisible security system, Putin highlighted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/putin-takes-oath-for-fifth-term-as-russias-president-1118307967.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118310973_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_deb7db199a93cfbc7d7dedc653414083.jpg
Full video of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony.
Sputnik International
Full video of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony.
2024-05-07T10:51+0000
true
PT16M41S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, vladimir putin inauguration, kremlin, russian president, russian president inauguration, russian president vladimir putin, putin takes oath, putin sworns in
vladimir putin, vladimir putin inauguration, kremlin, russian president, russian president inauguration, russian president vladimir putin, putin takes oath, putin sworns in
Full Video: Putin’s Speech After Taking Oath as Russia’s President
The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Grand Kremlin Palace following the presidential election in March, where Vladimir Putin won with 87.28% of the vote. He will lead Russia for the next six years, until 2030. During the ceremony, Russia’s newly elected president took the oath of office on a special copy of the constitution.
In his speech after the ceremony, Vladimir Putin
declared that Russia has become a great power thanks to the selflessness and patriotism of its people. Amid rapid global changes, he affirmed that Russia is ready for independent and robust development for future generations.
He said that the foundations of Russian statehood include "interethnic harmony, the preservation of the traditions of all peoples living in Russia – a civilization unified by the Russian language."
Putin emphasized that a key priority for the country is the preservation of its people, its centuries-old values, and traditions, urging that this effort should unite public and religious organizations, political parties, and all levels of government. He expressed Russia's readiness
to strengthen good relations "with all countries that see Russia as a reliable and honest partner," asserting that this represents the true global majority.
Moscow is open to dialogue on security and strategic stability, "not from a position of force, without any arrogance, pomposity, or a sense of exceptionalism, but on equal terms, respecting each other's interests."
Russia remains open to dialogue with the West, stating, "The choice is theirs: whether they intend to continue trying to contain Russia's development
, persist with aggressive policies, and years of pressure on our country, or seek a path to cooperation and peace."
Together with its partners in Eurasian integration and other sovereign development centers, Russia will continue working to form a multipolar world order, and an equal and indivisible security system, Putin highlighted.