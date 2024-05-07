International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/russia-us-occasionally-exchange-views-on-strategic-stability---senior-russian-diplomat-1118310832.html
Russia, US Occasionally Exchange Views on Strategic Stability - Senior Russian Diplomat
Russia, US Occasionally Exchange Views on Strategic Stability - Senior Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Russia maintain minimal dialogue with the United States in general, but the countries occasionally exchange views on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
2024-05-07T10:15+0000
2024-05-07T10:15+0000
world
sergey ryabkov
russia
moscow
washington
us-russia relations
us-russia dialogue
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116810932_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_462a3c2004111b08ca84747f8d1bf01f.jpg
"We have minimal dialogue with the United States in general, and specifically on this topic [strategic stability], we occasionally exchange opinions on fragmentary aspects. This happens purely at the working level through the use of embassy channels. That is, there is nothing here like what was in the past," Ryabkov told the Channel One broadcaster. Commenting on Moscow's decision to step up development and launch production of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in response to US actions, the senior diplomat said that because of Washington's destructive policy, Russia's moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles is in question.
russia
moscow
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116810932_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f7c3d47fc2c22f19f51f3854e9f0d52.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia us ties, russia us relations, russia us cooperation, russia us dialogue
russia us ties, russia us relations, russia us cooperation, russia us dialogue

Russia, US Occasionally Exchange Views on Strategic Stability - Senior Russian Diplomat

10:15 GMT 07.05.2024
© AP Photo / Ivan SekretarevU.S. and Russian national flags wave on the wind before US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrival in Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2017
U.S. and Russian national flags wave on the wind before US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrival in Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2024
© AP Photo / Ivan Sekretarev
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia maintain minimal dialogue with the United States in general, but the countries occasionally exchange views on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
"We have minimal dialogue with the United States in general, and specifically on this topic [strategic stability], we occasionally exchange opinions on fragmentary aspects. This happens purely at the working level through the use of embassy channels. That is, there is nothing here like what was in the past," Ryabkov told the Channel One broadcaster.
Commenting on Moscow's decision to step up development and launch production of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in response to US actions, the senior diplomat said that because of Washington's destructive policy, Russia's moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles is in question.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала