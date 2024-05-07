Russia, US Occasionally Exchange Views on Strategic Stability - Senior Russian Diplomat
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia maintain minimal dialogue with the United States in general, but the countries occasionally exchange views on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
"We have minimal dialogue with the United States in general, and specifically on this topic [strategic stability], we occasionally exchange opinions on fragmentary aspects. This happens purely at the working level through the use of embassy channels. That is, there is nothing here like what was in the past," Ryabkov told the Channel One broadcaster.
Commenting on Moscow's decision to step up development and launch production of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in response to US actions, the senior diplomat said that because of Washington's destructive policy, Russia's moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles is in question.
