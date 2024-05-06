https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/state-dept-on-congressman-jeffries-comment-us-will-not-send-troops-to-fight-in-ukraine-1118296304.html

State Dept. on Congressman Jeffries' Comment: US Will Not Send Troops to Fight in Ukraine

State Dept. on Congressman Jeffries' Comment: US Will Not Send Troops to Fight in Ukraine

Sputnik International

The United States will not send any troops to fight in Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Monday.

2024-05-06T18:59+0000

2024-05-06T18:59+0000

2024-05-06T18:59+0000

world

ukraine crisis

us

joe biden

ukraine

us state department

us military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105176360_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_039fec54da894c61a95ff832c0ec29e3.jpg

US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Sunday that there is a significant likelihood the United States will have to send troops to the conflict zone if Ukraine falls, adding that Washington must continue supporting Kiev in order to prevent a broader war. No Reason to Adjust US Nuclear Posture in Response to Russia DrillsThe United States sees no reason to change its nuclear stance in response to Russia's planned drills on tactical nuclear weapons nor does it see signs that Moscow is preparing to use nuclear arms in Ukraine, the spokesperson noted.During the exercises, the Russian armed forces will practice a set of activities for the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, the ministry said.The drills should be perceived in the context of NATO's recent destabilizing actions as well as the latest bellicose statements made by Western officials, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with The Economist that he did not exclude the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine should Kiev send a request. UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron rejected the idea but said that Kiev had the right to use the weapons provided by London to attack Russian territory.Rafah Operation Would Jeopardize Delivery of Humanitarian AssistanceThe US has proposed to the Israeli government targeted and effective strategies to address legitimate military objectives against Hamas battalions in Rafah, Miller added.US Will Not Have Representative at Putin's InaugurationThe United States will not have any representative attending the inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Miller noted.Miller said that the US "certainly did not consider" Russia's March presidential election free and fair but Putin is "the President of Russia and is going to continue in that capacity."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/russias-not-bluffing-tactical-nuke-drills-are-deafening-warning-to-nato-to-stay-out-of-ukraine-1118294192.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/rafah-ground-offensive-will-begin-soon---idf-chief-1118274138.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict