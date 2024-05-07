https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/us-delays-sale-of-thousands-of-precision-guided-weapons-to-israel---reports-1118311261.html

US Delays Sale of Thousands of Precision-Guided Weapons to Israel - Reports

US Delays Sale of Thousands of Precision-Guided Weapons to Israel - Reports

Sputnik International

The United States has put off selling thousands of precision-guided weapons to Israel amid growing tensions in the Gaza Strip, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

2024-05-07T10:20+0000

2024-05-07T10:20+0000

2024-05-07T10:20+0000

military

palestine-israel conflict

middle east

matthew miller

israel

gaza strip

washington

hamas

joint direct attack munition (jdam)

gaza violence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114668613_0:0:1023:575_1920x0_80_0_0_43492277b5f6ab32321beebaedc06ca6.jpg

Washington was expected to sell about 6,500 JDAM systems to Israel, the news outlet added in a report published on Monday. On Monday, Israel started a military operation in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the operation would disrupt the ongoing humanitarian assistance delivery to Gaza. Over 34,700 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/idf-launch-targeted-operation-in-eastern-region-of-rafah-in-gaza-strip-1118302876.html

israel

gaza strip

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians