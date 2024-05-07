https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/us-judge-indefinitely-postpones-trumps-classified-documents-trial-date---court-document-1118326024.html
US Judge Indefinitely Postpones Trump's Classified Documents Trial Date - Court Document
US Judge Indefinitely Postpones Trump's Classified Documents Trial Date - Court Document
The Judge in Trump's classified Documents case has indefinitely postponed the Florida trial, court documents released on Tuesday show.
"The Court also determines that finalization of a trial date at this juncture-before resolution of the myriad and interconnected pre-trial and CIPA issues remaining and forthcoming-would be imprudent and inconsistent with the court's duty...The Court therefore vacates the current May 20, 2024, trial date," wrote Judge Cannon in the documents.In Florida, Donald Trump could face a maximum of 20 years in prison following charges from US prosecutors involving 37 counts connected to accusations that he improperly handled classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida. According to a prior indictment, the classified materials Trump stored in boxes at his home contained information on the defense and weapons capabilities of the US and other nations, details about US nuclear initiatives, vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military strikes, and contingency plans for retaliatory actions against foreign aggressions. Trump has maintained that the legal actions against him are politically motivated to prevent his candidacy against President Joe Biden in the upcoming November 2024 elections. The former president appeared at his initial court hearing concerning these charges in Miami on June 13. On the same day, during a gathering at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, Trump declared the indictment a form of "political persecution" and promised to "completely dismantle the deep state" if he were to win the election in 2024.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Judge in Trump's classified Documents case has indefinitely postponed the Florida trial, court documents released on Tuesday show.
"The Court also determines that finalization of a trial date at this juncture-before resolution of the myriad and interconnected pre-trial and CIPA issues remaining and forthcoming-would be imprudent and inconsistent with the court's duty...The Court therefore vacates the current May 20, 2024, trial date," wrote Judge Cannon in the documents.
In Florida, Donald Trump could face a maximum of 20 years in prison following charges from US prosecutors
involving 37 counts connected to accusations that he improperly handled classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida.
According to a prior indictment, the classified materials Trump stored in boxes at his home contained information on the defense and weapons capabilities of the US and other nations, details about US nuclear initiatives, vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military strikes, and contingency plans for retaliatory actions against foreign aggressions.
Trump has maintained that the legal actions against him are politically motivated to prevent his candidacy against President Joe Biden
in the upcoming November 2024 elections.
The former president appeared at his initial court hearing concerning these charges in Miami on June 13. On the same day, during a gathering at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, Trump declared the indictment a form of "political persecution" and promised to "completely dismantle the deep state"
if he were to win the election in 2024.