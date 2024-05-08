https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/european-leaders-ignore-public-opinion-domestic-concerns-to-stoke-cold-war-1118324246.html

European Leaders Ignore Public Opinion, Domestic Concerns to Stoke Cold War

European Leaders Ignore Public Opinion, Domestic Concerns to Stoke Cold War

Sputnik International

Europe’s economy has faltered amid the West’s obsession with undermining Russia, but leaders seem intent on ignoring public opinion in order to continue ramping up tensions.

2024-05-08T02:07+0000

2024-05-08T02:07+0000

2024-05-08T02:26+0000

analysis

annalena baerbock

george szamuely

olaf scholz

china

russia

ukraine

nato

fault lines

peace

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118324464_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1a556932d9f3c774f263be179cfe26a4.jpg

President Xi Jinping’s visit to Europe this week marks his first trip to the continent in five years after the global disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic saw the leader largely remain in China.Xi is traveling to three key countries during his visit with historical cultural and geopolitical ties to Beijing. Trade and economic concerns are near the top of the agenda as China takes steps toward investing in infrastructure throughout the continent as part of the country’s Belt and Road Initiative.But many European leaders are far more focused on the West’s proxy war in Ukraine against Russia noted Dr. George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute. Szamuely joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines program Tuesday to discuss the obsession over the conflict among officials in France, Germany, and elsewhere.“There's no question Europe is very heavily dependent on trade with China,” said Szamuely, author of the book Bombs for Peace: NATO's Humanitarian War on Yugoslavia.Tensions have arisen over US claims that Beijing is supplying Russia with “dual use” products able to be used for civilian as well as military purposes. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sharply criticized China over the issue in recent comments, in line with a pattern of public American condemnation of Beijing immediately following diplomatic encounters.Chinese leaders have rejected the complaint, claiming the country maintains a sovereign right to conduct trade with whomever it desires.Still, officials across the continent have aligned themselves with the Biden administration’s stance on China and Ukraine even when such posturing places them at odds with the will of the public.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has attempted to maintain good relations with Beijing, noted Szamuely, given the country’s crucial importance as a foreign market for Berlin’s automakers. But the researcher said Scholz’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock “is rabid on the subject of China, almost as bad as she is on the subject of Russia.”“If she were to take control of policy then Europe would indeed go down the path of sanctioning China and hurting itself,” he said. “Already we've seen… how much Europe has hurt itself through its sanctions policy against Russia. But as Annalena Baerbock has famously said… Ukraine is far more important to me than the wishes of the German people.”Baerbock caused a stir in 2022 when the German minister of foreign affairs explicitly stated she is willing to oppose domestic opinion in order to continue the country’s anti-Russia stance.Szamuely said China is unlikely to change its stance in regards to Russia as a result of European pressure.“China is very unlikely to show up for this meeting, this 'peace conference' that excludes Russia that's supposed to be held in Switzerland,” said the author, referring to a meeting planned for June at the luxurious Bürgenstock resort near Lucerne.“One of the key parties – the key party – isn't invited. So China is not going to go along with something so farcical,” he added, claiming the European ploy would amount to “Russian capitulation.”China unveiled its own 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine in 2023, which Szamuely noted was “ignored” by the US and European Union.Beijing’s plan called for “a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture,” also criticizing “unilateral sanctions” and “‘long-arm jurisdiction’ against other countries.”“Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis,” the proposal concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/chinese-president-visits-three-key-countries-during-trip-to-europe-1118281008.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/xi-plans-to-discuss-china-france-relations-and-important-regional-issues-with-macron-1118276307.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/german-economy-hit-by-unprecedented-outflow-of-capital--cdu-chairman-1118271912.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/chinas-ukraine-peace-plan-platform-to-start-process-of-political-settlement-of-ukraine-conflict-1109984415.html

china

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

europe china russia cold war, china cold war, new cold war, us criticism china trade with russia, xi jinping visit to europe, xi jinping visit to france, europe china relations, euro sino relations, china russia dual use products, china russia trade, china ukraine peace plan, china 12-point peace plan, ukraine crisis, isolation of russia, russia-china alliance, russia-china stance