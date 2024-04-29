https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/chinas-right-to-cooperate-with-russia-should-not-be-restricted---foreign-ministry-1118176858.html

China's Right to Cooperate With Russia Should Not Be Restricted - Foreign Ministry

China's Right to Cooperate With Russia Should Not Be Restricted - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

China has a right to normal trade and economic cooperation with Russia, which should not be interfered with and undermined, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday.

2024-04-29T12:01+0000

2024-04-29T12:01+0000

2024-04-29T12:01+0000

world

china

antony blinken

russia

chinese foreign ministry

cooperation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1115000361_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a4cabbeacaa576d99c5ee4f86e5b9c9.jpg

"China's right to engage in normal trade and economic relations with all countries of the world, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit should not be interfered with or undermined," Lin told a press briefing.The US is constantly supplying Ukraine with arms, while at the same time making baseless accusations about normal economic ties between China and Russia, the spokesman added. On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was prepared to take measures against China beyond those already taken if Beijing did not stop supporting Russia. The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. It has also recently started imposing sanctions on third parties allegedly cooperating with Russia in the military field or helping Moscow circumvent existing sanctions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/a-bluff-us-tries-to-cut-ties-between-china--russia-spearhead-economic-decisions-for-china-1118138057.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cooperate with russia, economic cooperation, chinese foreign ministry