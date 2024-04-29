https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/chinas-right-to-cooperate-with-russia-should-not-be-restricted---foreign-ministry-1118176858.html
China's Right to Cooperate With Russia Should Not Be Restricted - Foreign Ministry
China has a right to normal trade and economic cooperation with Russia, which should not be interfered with and undermined, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday.
"China's right to engage in normal trade and economic relations with all countries of the world, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit should not be interfered with or undermined," Lin told a press briefing.The US is constantly supplying Ukraine with arms, while at the same time making baseless accusations about normal economic ties between China and Russia, the spokesman added. On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was prepared to take measures against China beyond those already taken if Beijing did not stop supporting Russia. The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. It has also recently started imposing sanctions on third parties allegedly cooperating with Russia in the military field or helping Moscow circumvent existing sanctions.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China has a right to normal trade and economic cooperation with Russia, which should not be interfered with and undermined, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Monday.
"China's right to engage in normal trade and economic relations with all countries of the world, including Russia, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit should not be interfered with or undermined," Lin told a press briefing.
The US is constantly supplying Ukraine with arms, while at the same time making baseless accusations about normal economic ties between China and Russia, the spokesman added.
"China's legitimate rights and interests should not be violated, and we call on the US to stop denigrating China and exerting pressure, stop shifting blame, stop indiscriminately imposing unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies, and actually play a constructive role in bringing the crisis to the earliest end," he said.
On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was prepared to take measures against China beyond those already taken if Beijing did not stop supporting Russia
.
The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. It has also recently started imposing sanctions on third parties allegedly cooperating with Russia in the military field or helping Moscow circumvent existing sanctions.