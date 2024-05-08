https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/serbia-china-to-develop-belt-and-road-initiative---joint-statement-1118342578.html

Serbia, China to Develop Belt and Road Initiative - Joint Statement

Serbia and China have vowed to develop cooperation and implement plans under the Belt and Road Initiative, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Xi visited Serbia from Tuesday to Wednesday and held a meeting with Vucic. In addition to the joint statement, the parties signed about 30 more documents on mutual understanding and cooperation in various fields. The leaders also agreed to increase bilateral trade, particularly by supplying Serbian agricultural products to China, to work together to develop Serbian infrastructure, including railroads to increase the number of freight trains, and to jointly develop medicine and biotechnology, the statement added. The countries will support respect for international law and the UN Charter, territorial integrity of all states, and advocate an "equal and orderly multipolar world," against hegemony and the politics of force, the presidents said in the statement. The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development project conceived by China in 2013. Inspired by the ancient Silk Road, it aims to connect China to Central Asia, Russia, and Europe by land, and to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa to Latin America and the Caribbean by sea. It currently includes more than 150 nations, with a dozen more considering joining the initiative. In October 2023, China hosted the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

