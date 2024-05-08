https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/serbia-china-to-develop-belt-and-road-initiative---joint-statement-1118342578.html
Serbia, China to Develop Belt and Road Initiative - Joint Statement
Serbia, China to Develop Belt and Road Initiative - Joint Statement
Sputnik International
Serbia and China have vowed to develop cooperation and implement plans under the Belt and Road Initiative, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
2024-05-08T22:09+0000
2024-05-08T22:09+0000
2024-05-08T22:09+0000
world
china
serbia
multipolar world
belt and road initiative
aleksandar vucic
xi jinping
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118342873_0:83:3006:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_f5e57851386ed592157ebc8dc9c64aa9.jpg
Xi visited Serbia from Tuesday to Wednesday and held a meeting with Vucic. In addition to the joint statement, the parties signed about 30 more documents on mutual understanding and cooperation in various fields. The leaders also agreed to increase bilateral trade, particularly by supplying Serbian agricultural products to China, to work together to develop Serbian infrastructure, including railroads to increase the number of freight trains, and to jointly develop medicine and biotechnology, the statement added. The countries will support respect for international law and the UN Charter, territorial integrity of all states, and advocate an "equal and orderly multipolar world," against hegemony and the politics of force, the presidents said in the statement. The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development project conceived by China in 2013. Inspired by the ancient Silk Road, it aims to connect China to Central Asia, Russia, and Europe by land, and to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa to Latin America and the Caribbean by sea. It currently includes more than 150 nations, with a dozen more considering joining the initiative. In October 2023, China hosted the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/putin-chinas-belt-and-road-initiative-in-sync-with-russias-ideas-on-large-eurasian-space-1114276570.html
china
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118342873_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09a74ca1f9e08f3fbea032b4331d4a59.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china-serbia cooperation, china-serbia talks, belt and road, belt and road initiative, one belt, one road, serbia-china cooperation, serbia-china talks, vucic-xi talks, vucic-xi statement, xi-vucic talks, xi-vucic statement, xi-vucic negotiations, multipolar world, multipolar world order
china-serbia cooperation, china-serbia talks, belt and road, belt and road initiative, one belt, one road, serbia-china cooperation, serbia-china talks, vucic-xi talks, vucic-xi statement, xi-vucic talks, xi-vucic statement, xi-vucic negotiations, multipolar world, multipolar world order
Serbia, China to Develop Belt and Road Initiative - Joint Statement
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbia and China have vowed to develop cooperation and implement plans under the Belt and Road Initiative, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Xi visited Serbia from Tuesday to Wednesday and held a meeting with Vucic. In addition to the joint statement, the parties signed about 30 more documents on mutual understanding and cooperation in various fields.
"The two sides will take advantage of the new phase of high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, jointly implement the agreements reached at the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, deepen and expand cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, the digital sector, as well as information and communications, jointly support the security of projects and company personnel, which contributes to building the foundation for the establishment of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era," the joint statement released by the Serbian presidency said.
The leaders also agreed to increase bilateral trade, particularly by supplying Serbian agricultural products to China, to work together to develop Serbian infrastructure, including railroads to increase the number of freight trains, and to jointly develop medicine and biotechnology, the statement added.
The countries will support respect for international law and the UN Charter, territorial integrity of all states
, and advocate an "equal and orderly multipolar world," against hegemony and the politics of force
, the presidents said in the statement.
The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development project conceived by China in 2013. Inspired by the ancient Silk Road, it aims to connect China to Central Asia, Russia, and Europe by land, and to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa to Latin America and the Caribbean by sea. It currently includes more than 150 nations, with a dozen more considering joining the initiative. In October 2023, China hosted the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
18 October 2023, 06:59 GMT