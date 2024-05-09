https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/full-video-putins-speech-at-the-victory-parade--1118355826.html
Full Video: Putin’s Speech at the Victory Parade
Sputnik International
At the Victory Day Parade held on May 9 in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian citizens with the triumphant victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).
The Russian President took the podium to address the attendees of the annual Moscow military parade.The leader touched upon the gratitude for the immortal sacrifice of the victors’ generation, who beat the Nazi forces and liberated not just Russia, but most of Europe from the aggressors.
At the Victory Day Parade held on May 9 in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian citizens with the triumphant victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).
The Russian President took the podium to address the attendees of the annual Moscow military parade
.
The leader touched upon
the gratitude for the immortal sacrifice of the victors’ generation, who beat the Nazi forces and liberated not just Russia, but most of Europe from the aggressors.
"We celebrate Victory Day in the context of the special military operation. All its members, those on the front line, along the line of contact, are our heroes. We admire your resilience and sacrifice, your dedication. Russia is with you, we believe in you, we feel for you and our veterans," the president emphasized.