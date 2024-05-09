https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/full-video-putins-speech-at-the-victory-parade--1118355826.html

Full Video: Putin’s Speech at the Victory Parade

Sputnik International

At the Victory Day Parade held on May 9 in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian citizens with the triumphant victory in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).

The Russian President took the podium to address the attendees of the annual Moscow military parade.The leader touched upon the gratitude for the immortal sacrifice of the victors’ generation, who beat the Nazi forces and liberated not just Russia, but most of Europe from the aggressors.

