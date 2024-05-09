https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/gagauzia-head-gutsul--opposition-leader-shor-lay-flowers-at-tomb-of-unknown-soldier-in-moscow-1118345122.html
Gagauzia Head Gutsul & Opposition Leader Shor Lay Flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow
The head of Moldova's Gagauz autonomous region Evgeniya Gutsul and the leader of the Moldovan opposition 'Shor' party Ilan Shor took a piece of the Eternal Flame to be carried to Moldova.
"We consider ourselves and we are descendants of the great victors, because it was the Victory of one big, great country. Yes, we had many different peoples and nationalities, but the Victory was one for all. Today, unfortunately, there are callous people in [Moldova] who try to rewrite history, but we will never allow this. For me personally this is a very important day, because both of my grandfathers reached Berlin. I am proud of this and I will always be proud of this and I pass it on to my children," Shor emphasized.Previously, Gutsul told Sputnik that she did not rule out a visit to Moscow for the Victory Day parade on May 9 if she received an invitation. On the eve of Victory Day, she arrived in the Russian capital.
The head of Moldova's Gagauz autonomous region Evgeniya Gutsul and the leader of the Moldovan opposition 'Shor' party Ilan Shor took a piece of the Eternal Flame to be carried to Moldova.
On the eve of Victory Day, the politicians laid flowers at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexandrovsky Garden.
“Today is a great day. Because today, together with my colleagues, we attended a very morally important event for us. Today we are taking a piece of the flame to our native Moldova. We will give it to absolutely every region where there will be a procession and honoring in celebration of Victory Day,” Shor said after the laying of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“We consider ourselves and we are descendants of the great victors, because it was the Victory of one big, great country. Yes, we had many different peoples and nationalities, but the Victory was one for all. Today, unfortunately, there are callous people in [Moldova] who try to rewrite history, but we will never allow this. For me personally this is a very important day, because both of my grandfathers reached Berlin. I am proud of this and I will always be proud of this and I pass it on to my children,” Shor emphasized.
Previously, Gutsul
told Sputnik that she did not rule out a visit to Moscow for the Victory Day parade on May 9 if she received an invitation. On the eve of Victory Day, she arrived in the Russian capital.