Launches Identified From Area of Rafah Toward Kerem Shalom Crossing - Israel Defense Forces
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that numerous launches were identified from the area of Rafah toward the Kerem Shalom Crossing that opened Wednesday on the border between Israel and the southern Gaza Strip.
"Following the sirens that sounded in Kerem Shalom throughout the day, numerous launches were identified from the area of Rafah toward the Kerem Shalom Crossing. The launches did not cross into Israeli territory and fell in the Gaza Strip. In addition, following the sirens that sounded earlier today in the area of Shlomit, eight launches were identified crossing from the area of Rafah into the area of Kerem Shalom," the IDF said on Telegram. It said that as a result of the launches, an IDF soldier was slightly injured and received initial medical treatment at the scene.
