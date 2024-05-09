https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/launches-identified-from-area-of-rafah-toward-kerem-shalom-crossing---israel-defense-forces-1118348615.html

Launches Identified From Area of Rafah Toward Kerem Shalom Crossing - Israel Defense Forces

Launches Identified From Area of Rafah Toward Kerem Shalom Crossing - Israel Defense Forces

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that numerous launches were identified from the area of Rafah toward the Kerem Shalom Crossing that opened Wednesday on the border between Israel and the southern Gaza Strip.

2024-05-09T06:17+0000

2024-05-09T06:17+0000

2024-05-09T06:17+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

middle east

israel

gaza strip

rafah

israel defense forces (idf)

gaza violence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118300159_0:218:2622:1693_1920x0_80_0_0_5a9e61586bb585f6047699b9a24b8ccb.jpg

"Following the sirens that sounded in Kerem Shalom throughout the day, numerous launches were identified from the area of Rafah toward the Kerem Shalom Crossing. The launches did not cross into Israeli territory and fell in the Gaza Strip. In addition, following the sirens that sounded earlier today in the area of Shlomit, eight launches were identified crossing from the area of Rafah into the area of Kerem Shalom," the IDF said on Telegram. It said that as a result of the launches, an IDF soldier was slightly injured and received initial medical treatment at the scene.

israel

gaza strip

rafah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians