Russia-China 2024 Trade Growth Overshadows Relevant China-US Figures
© Photo : press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian and Chinese flags. File photo
© Photo : press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry/
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between China and Russia in January-April 2024 increased by 4.7% compared to the same period in 2023 and amounted to $75.581 billion, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.
In the said period, China exported goods to Russia worth $32.733 billion, a 1.9% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. Russia exported $43.847 billion worth of goods to China in January-April 2024, a 10.2% increase year-on-year.
In April, Russia-China trade amounted to $19.764 billion, with China's exports to Russia amounting to $8.317 billion and China's imports from Russia amounting to $11.447 billion.
🇷🇺🌓🇨🇳Russian-Chinese lunar nuclear power plant will combine countries’ scientific strong suits— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 8, 2024
Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov revealed to Sputnik on Wednesday that work is underway on a Russian-Chinese lunar NPP expected to be delivered to the Moon in the 2030s.
Cooperation of… pic.twitter.com/FK9ioHngZ2
In 2023, trade between Russia and China increased by 26.3% year-on-year to a record $240.11 billion. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, set a goal in 2018 to double bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2024. The goal was achieved in October 2023.
China-US Trade in January-April 2024 Down 2.3% to $206.42Bln
Trade between China and the United States in January-April 2024 decreased by 2.3% year-on-year and amounted to $206.42 billion, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.
In the said period, the US remained China's third largest trading partner, running behind the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union.
7 May, 17:00 GMT
China's exports to the US in the said period decreased by 1% and amounted to $151.928 billion, while the US exported $54.491 billion worth of goods to China, a 5.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2023.
In April alone, China-US trade amounted to $56.403 billion, with the US exporting to China goods worth $14.583 billion and importing from China goods worth $41.819 billion.
In 2023, China-US trade decreased by 11.6% year-on-year and amounted to $664.45 billion.