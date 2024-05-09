https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/us-defenseless-against-russian-hypersonic-missiles-and-iranian-drones---explosive-dod-testimony-1118360351.html

US Defenseless Against Russian Hypersonic Missiles and Iranian Drones - Explosive DoD Testimony

The crisis in Ukraine and escalating tensions in the Middle East have demonstrated that the US’s $886 billion defense budget has not translated into real-world capabilities on the ground. Now, an explosive verbal exchange on Capitol Hill has revealed that North America’s skies are defenseless against not only Russian but even Iranian missiles.

An otherwise boring and formulaic briefing by senior Pentagon officials to lawmakers from the Senate Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Strategic Forces went off the rails on Wednesday after subcommittee chairman Angus King took the floor and forced Department of Defense officials to reveal that North America is helpless against adversaries it has spent years agitating around the world.“We have some systems to defend in the terminal stage but we need more, you’re correct, Senator King…that our hypersonic defenses are inadequate and we do need [more]. SM-6 is in the Navy’s terminal range [capability], the Patriot – I’ll let General Gainey speak to the specifics on that. Those are examples but no argument, we need to focus on hypersonic defenses,” Hill responded.“What we faced in the budget this year – it was a difficult year, particularly with the Fiscal Responsibility Act caps that we had to work with. There were must-pay bills that we had to work with for the personnel, the salaries, the health care, inflation costs. When you get down to the point of where you get down to the discretionary types of things where you can really control your choices,” Hill said.“The budget decisions are made at a higher level and so you’re trading off between readiness or your future investments,” Hill said.“Well let me put the question another way: let’s say what happened on April 14th [Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone attack on Israel, ed.] happened over the Arctic Ocean – 300 missiles, drones, UAVs came across the Arctic Ocean toward Canada and North America. Could we do what Israel and we and other countries did – could we knock down 99 percent of those missiles coming in?” King asked.“That’s of concern,” King said. “What’s the gap – is the gap interceptors, is the gap sensors? How come they could do it over there and we can’t do it here?” he asked.“And in fact our capability in the region is really aimed toward North Korea, isn’t that correct?...It’s not designed to take on Russia or China. But that’s where the threat is. What’s the cost of one GBI?” King asked, referring to the US’s Ground-Based Interceptor anti-ballistic missile system.“Sir, the GBI is approximately $80-$85 million,” Hill replied.The senator went on to grill Pentagon officials for spending just 1-1,000th of the defense budget on directed energy defenses, asking “what in the hell are you guys thinking?”“Directed energy is the answer. It costs 25 cents a shot, and the budget’s gone down from $140 to $15 million a year. That’s a scandal. We can’t possibly defend ourselves with $80 million missiles. There’s not enough money in the whole world for that,” King emphasized.

