Avangard: Hypersonic Glide Vehicle Putin Credits With ‘Nullifying’ US Missile Defenses

In an interview with Russian media on Wednesday, the Russian president assured that Russia’s nuclear triad is “more modern” than that of any other country, and reiterated that Moscow would never use such fearsome arms unless its statehood is threatened.

Russia’s nuclear-capable Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles have rendered massive US investments into the creation of a missile defense system useless, Vladimir Putin has announced.The experience of the developing the Avangard demonstrates the course Russia should continue to stick to in the field of strategic armaments, Putin said.What is the Avangard?First unveiled by Putin in a speech to Russian lawmakers in 2018 and introduced into service in late 2019, the Avangard (lit. ‘Vanguard’) is a maneuverable, blazing fast, nuclear capable hypersonic glide vehicle designed to penetrate all existing and future missile defense systems.The glide vehicles have a reported independent range of more than 6,000 km, and an explosive power of between 0.8 and 2 megatons. They’re also available in conventional mode, using the immense kinetic force generated by the high speed at which they hit their targets to destroy an array of strategic objectives.Along with maneuverability and speed, the characteristics of their flight, and specifically the weapons’ ability to withstand temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees Celsius are another factor making defense against the Avangard essentially impossible.With their carrier rockets having a flight range between 15,200 and 18,000 km, the Avangard can strike any point on Earth.Up to two dozen Avangards can be packed into a single Sarmat missile, with the rocket also capable of carrying other MIRVs, as well as dummy warheads designed to fool and disperse enemy missile defenses.Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia rocket design bureau led the development of the Avangard. Honoring legendary honorary general director and designer Gerbert Efremov on his birthday in 2020, Putin compared Mashinostroyenia’s success in creating the Avangard with the USSR’s creation of its first nuclear bomb in 1949.Under Efremov’s leadership, NPO Mashinostroyenia created the predecessor to the Avangard program in the 1980s, with the top secret project, known as ‘Project 4202’ and later codenamed ‘Albatross’, approved for development in 1987 as a direct response to Ronald Reagan’s ‘Star Wars’ missile defense concept. The project was put on hold in the early 1990s due to then warming relations with Washington, and later, due to financial difficulties associated with the collapse of the Soviet Union.Russia resumed work on its unique anti-missile defense projects in the early 2000s, after the US unilaterally walked out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and began to deploy a missile defense shield in Europe.

