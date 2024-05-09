https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/victory-day-military-parade-full-video-1118355686.html

On May 9, Moscow’s Red Square hosted its annual Victory Day parade to commemorate one of Russia’s most important and historic chapters of the 20th century.

This year’s parade began in the customary way with a speech delivered by President Vladimir Putin, where he raised important topics of Russia’s strong spiritual connection to the past and how it shapes the country’s present.The event involved the various branches of Russia’s Armed Forces, as well as powerful military equipment and a highly anticipated flyover.A range of top-notch Russian missile systems were presented at the parade: Check out Sputnik’s video of the fascinating event!

