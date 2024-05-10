International
Russian Parliament Approves Mishustin as Prime Minister
Russian Parliament Approves Mishustin as Prime Minister

13:47 GMT 10.05.2024
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov / Go to the mediabankRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks in parliament on March 23, 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, approved Mikhail Mishustin as the prime minister during a plenary session on Friday.
Earlier in the day, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that President Vladimir Putin has submitted a proposal on the appointment of Mishustin as the country's prime minister.
"The State Duma [the lower house] of the Federal Assembly [the parliament] of the Russian Federation decides: 1. To approve Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin as the сhairman of the government of the Russian Federation. 2. To forward this resolution to the president of the Russian Federation. 3. This resolution comes into force from the date of its adoption," the State Duma’s draft resolution read.
