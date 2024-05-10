https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/russian-parliament-approves-mishustin-as-prime-minister-1118375650.html

Russian Parliament Approves Mishustin as Prime Minister

-The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, approved Mikhail Mishustin as the prime minister during a plenary session on Friday.

Earlier in the day, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that President Vladimir Putin has submitted a proposal on the appointment of Mishustin as the country's prime minister.

