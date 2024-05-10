https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/ukraine-gets-us-weapons-but-europe-to-foot-the-bill-1118373478.html
Ukraine Gets US Weapons, But Europe to Foot the Bill
Ukraine Gets US Weapons, But Europe to Foot the Bill
Sputnik International
Germany will finance the procurement of three installations of the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced.
2024-05-10T08:28+0000
2024-05-10T08:28+0000
2024-05-10T08:28+0000
world
us
ukraine
germany
russia
aid
weapons
himars
missiles
special operation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118372618_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d03d17e7990b765b63fd08518f7d5ecc.jpg
Germany will be financing the purchase of three installations of the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced.He added that the idea of Germany picking up the tab for the weapons emerged during the extended wait for the $61 billion US aid package to the Kiev regime, which was finally signed by President Joe Biden on April 24 after months of being held up.At the time, the Biden White House promised that the shipments of American military hardware would begin "in the next few hours." A few weeks later, though, the effects on the battlefield have yet to materialize, with Russia continuing to advance on Ukrainian positions in several areas of the front line.As Europe and the US keep squandering taxpayer money on arms for Ukraine, Russia continues to effectively destroy this weaponry.The US, along with its NATO allies, ramped up aid to the Zelensky regime shortly after the onset of the Russian special military operation.Moscow has consistently warned that providing such assistance will only serve to drag on the conflict in Ukraine, and that any Western shipments of weapons to the Kiev regime will be viewed as legitimate targets for attack by Russian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/ukraine-lacks-capacity-personnel--resources-to-build-own-himars-1117481893.html
ukraine
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118372618_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_501f7bf47a2fb17de3e5d7a895a99084.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
western weapons for ukraine, germany's readiness to pay for three us himars systems for ukraine, western aid to ukraine, russian special military operation
western weapons for ukraine, germany's readiness to pay for three us himars systems for ukraine, western aid to ukraine, russian special military operation
Ukraine Gets US Weapons, But Europe to Foot the Bill
Russia has persistently cautioned Western countries against furnishing weapons to the Kiev regime, stating that this sort of assistance would only serve to prolong the conflict in Ukraine.
Germany will be financing the purchase of three installations of the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced.
"Time was of the essence. So we offered to take over, pay for and deliver three systems from US army stocks." Pistorius told reporters during talks with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon earlier this week
He added that the idea of Germany picking up the tab for the weapons emerged during the extended wait for the $61 billion US aid
package to the Kiev regime, which was finally signed by President Joe Biden on April 24 after months of being held up.
At the time, the Biden White House promised that the shipments of American military hardware would begin "in the next few hours." A few weeks later, though, the effects on the battlefield have yet to materialize, with Russia continuing to advance on Ukrainian positions in several areas of the front line.
As Europe and the US keep squandering taxpayer money on arms for Ukraine, Russia continues to effectively destroy this weaponry.
In one day alone, Russian forces shot downed two ATACMS ballistic missiles and a HIMARS projectile, as well as 15 Czech-made Vampire MLRS rockets and five French-made Hammer guided bombs, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.
The US, along with its NATO allies, ramped up aid to the Zelensky regime shortly after the onset of the Russian special military operation
.
Moscow has consistently warned that providing such assistance will only serve to drag on the conflict in Ukraine, and that any Western shipments of weapons to the Kiev regime will be viewed as legitimate targets for attack by Russian forces.