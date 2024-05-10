https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/ukraine-gets-us-weapons-but-europe-to-foot-the-bill-1118373478.html

Ukraine Gets US Weapons, But Europe to Foot the Bill

Ukraine Gets US Weapons, But Europe to Foot the Bill

Sputnik International

Germany will finance the procurement of three installations of the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced.

2024-05-10T08:28+0000

2024-05-10T08:28+0000

2024-05-10T08:28+0000

world

us

ukraine

germany

russia

aid

weapons

himars

missiles

special operation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0a/1118372618_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_d03d17e7990b765b63fd08518f7d5ecc.jpg

Germany will be financing the purchase of three installations of the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) for Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced.He added that the idea of Germany picking up the tab for the weapons emerged during the extended wait for the $61 billion US aid package to the Kiev regime, which was finally signed by President Joe Biden on April 24 after months of being held up.At the time, the Biden White House promised that the shipments of American military hardware would begin "in the next few hours." A few weeks later, though, the effects on the battlefield have yet to materialize, with Russia continuing to advance on Ukrainian positions in several areas of the front line.As Europe and the US keep squandering taxpayer money on arms for Ukraine, Russia continues to effectively destroy this weaponry.The US, along with its NATO allies, ramped up aid to the Zelensky regime shortly after the onset of the Russian special military operation.Moscow has consistently warned that providing such assistance will only serve to drag on the conflict in Ukraine, and that any Western shipments of weapons to the Kiev regime will be viewed as legitimate targets for attack by Russian forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/ukraine-lacks-capacity-personnel--resources-to-build-own-himars-1117481893.html

ukraine

germany

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

western weapons for ukraine, germany's readiness to pay for three us himars systems for ukraine, western aid to ukraine, russian special military operation