Trump Considering Nikki Haley as Running Mate for Vice-President - Reports
Trump Considering Nikki Haley as Running Mate for Vice-President - Reports
Sputnik International
US presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign is actively considering former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley for the role of vice presidential candidate
Haley was among Trump's key Republican rivals in the presidential race, along with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who suspended their presidential campaigns earlier.Trump could choose Haley if he were convinced she would help him win the November election, avoid potential imprisonment, and cover multi-million dollar legal bills if he loses, the news website reported.Members of the Republican Party close to both politicians believe that teaming up is in their mutual interest because Haley has deep ties with sponsors who are wary of Trump, and she could help him attract the votes of some college-educated Republicans, the report said.In the event if Haley refuses to support Trump and he loses the election, she would further antagonize a large part of the Republican party's conservative base, which would jeopardize her campaign in a new presidential election or her future in the party, the report suggested.
Trump Considering Nikki Haley as Running Mate for Vice-President - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign is actively considering former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley for the role of vice presidential candidate, the Axios news portal reported on Saturday, citing US officials familiar with the matter.
Haley was among Trump's key Republican rivals in the presidential race, along with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who suspended their presidential campaigns earlier.
Trump could choose Haley if he were convinced she would help him win the November election, avoid potential imprisonment, and cover multi-million dollar legal bills if he loses, the news website reported.
Members of the Republican Party close to both politicians believe that teaming up is in their mutual interest because Haley has deep ties with sponsors who are wary of Trump, and she could help him attract the votes of some college-educated Republicans, the report said.
In the event if Haley refuses to support Trump and he loses the election, she would further antagonize a large part of the Republican party's conservative base, which would jeopardize her campaign in a new presidential election or her future in the party, the report suggested.
