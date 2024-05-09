https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/russian-victory-day-fused-celebration-of-nazis-defeat-with-call-for-new-multipolar-world-order-1118362027.html

Russian Victory Day Fused Celebration of Nazis’ Defeat With Call for New Multipolar World Order

Russian Victory Day Fused Celebration of Nazis’ Defeat With Call for New Multipolar World Order

Sputnik International

The people of Russia and other former Soviet republics celebrated the sacred holiday of Victory Day on Thursday, complete with parades in major Russian cities and other solemn commemorations. Taking place against the backdrop of NATO’s ongoing proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, this year’s festivities bore a special significance, analysts say.

2024-05-09T15:04+0000

2024-05-09T15:04+0000

2024-05-09T15:04+0000

analysis

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

nazi

red square

nazism

world war ii

great patriotic war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/09/1118355630_0:197:3072:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_577033e244d1f4478bf7c353f71346be.jpg

“We celebrate Victory Day in the context of the special military operation. All its members, those on the front line, along the line of contact, are our heroes,” President Vladimir Putin said in a speech on Red Square in Moscow before columns of assembled troops and honored guests before the start of the parade dedicated to the 79th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.The Moscow parade was by far the largest in the country, with over 9,000 troops and 70 military vehicles taking part, but similar events took place across Russia, from Kamchatka in the Far East to Kaliningrad in the west. Troops from the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatka garrison were already up and marching as Kaliningrad residents remained fast asleep, with the 10-hour difference between the territories highlighting Russia’s vast size. Overall, some 150,000 people and 2,500 pieces of military equipment paraded or held other Victory Day festivities to commemorate the common historical memory of the USSR’s titanic struggle against Nazi Germany, its allies and the combined military and economic might of Nazi-occupied wartime Europe.“We honor our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers. They defended their native land and crushed Nazism, liberated the peoples of Europe, and reached the heights of military and labor valor,” Putin said.Unfortunately, the Russian president added, part of the world today is witnessing efforts to rewrite history, “distort the truth about World War II,” forget the war’s lessons, and the sacrifices made by the Soviet people, soldiers and partisans of the anti-Hitler coalition and those who fought Japanese militarism.“Revanchism, the mockery of history, the desire to justify the modern followers of the Nazis are part of a general policy of Western elites to incite more and more regional conflicts, interethnic and interreligious hostility, and to restrain sovereign, independent centers of global development,” Putin said, stressing that Russia fundamentally rejects “claims of any state or alliance to exclusivity.”‘Those Who Fail to Learn From History...’“Putin in his speech mentioned specifically the importance of remembering history and warned against the danger of those attempting to now rewrite that history,” veteran geopolitical analyst and former US Marine Brian Berletic told Sputnik, commenting on the special significance of the Russian president’s words in light of the uncertain situation in the world today.“The so-called US-led international order is predicated on Washington’s primacy over the globe and its assumption of impunity to do as it pleases wherever it pleases. It allows itself to uphold ‘national security concerns’ on the other side of the planet, while denying other nations the ability to uphold national security concerns right along or even within their own borders,” the former soldier said.The result of US elites’ vision of their country as an ‘exclusive’ or ‘exceptional’ nation in world affairs has created a “lopsided global balance of power,” in Berletic’s estimation, unleashing and fueling chaos and conflicts around the world, including on Russia’s borders.Staving Off Global Disaster of War and Renazification“While Western propaganda supports rearmament out of fear that Russia could trigger a conflict, even a nuclear one, President Putin emphasized the Russian military power as ‘deterrence’ against such claims,” Dr. Marco Marsili, a researcher at the Cà Foscari University of Venice and the Catholic University of Portugal, told Sputnik, highlighting what struck him about Thursday’s Red Square speech.The Russian president’s comments about the dangers of Nazism returning to rear its ugly head are also vital, the Italian observer said, charactering Putin’s speech as a celebration of the heroes “who fought against the Nazis in World War II to liberate the Motherland and Europe from this criminal scum.”Clear Message to the WestThe military parade on Red Square sent an important message “that the West shouldn't interfere in matters that Putin considers primarily Russian,” Alexander Hill, a professor of military history at the University of Calgary in Canada, told Sputnik.“The parade was obviously very symbolic. President Putin made a lot of links between the past and the present,” the Canadian academic said. “He talked a lot about being against ‘Western exceptionalism’ and, of course, noted Western hypocrisy, although I thought it was a nice touch, actually, that he said quite recently that he's leaving the door open to negotiations as long as Russia is treated as an equal.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/full-video-putins-speech-at-the-victory-parade--1118355826.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/1118356188.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/china-to-promote-strategic-ties-with-russia-support-shift-towards-multipolarity--1116070993.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/nazi-forces-wanted-to-defeat-ussr-in-3-weeks-take-stalin-hostage-in-1941---documents-1118287707.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/victory-day-military-parade-full-video-1118355686.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what is victory day, who won world war ii, why does russia hate nazism