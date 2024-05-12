https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/why-one-of-russias-top-economists-is-being-appointed-as-minister-of-defense-1118402485.html

Why One of Russia's Top Economists is Being Appointed as Minister of Defense

Notable Russian economist and Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov has been nominated as minister of defense by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 12.

If economist Andrei Belousov does get appointed as Russia’s newest minister of defense, it would not be the first time a civilian got put into that office, retired Russian naval officer (Captain 1st Rank) and military analyst Vasily Dandykin told Sputnik.Russian military expert and military intelligence veteran Ret. Col. Rustem Klupov pointed out that Belousov is an accomplished economist of a very high caliber who advised prominent Russian statesmen.According to him, the new minister’s duties might involve issues related to weapon procurement and defense contracts.“Gerasimov (Gen. Valery Gerasimov, Russian Armed Forces’ Chief of General Staff) will conduct military operations and the defense minister will handle his own matters,” Klupov added.Soviet and Russian Army veteran and military journalist Viktor Litovkin also highlighted Belousov’s impressive reputation as a scholar and an economist, noting that the latter also paid considerable attention to the military-industrial sphere and military matters during his career as a government official.

