Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of special military operation and the achievements of Russian Armed Forces.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of special military operation and the achievements of Russian Armed Forces.
Russia's Sever (North) Group of Forces took control over the villages of Gatishe, Krasnoe, Morokhovets and Oleynikovo in the Kharkov region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The units of the Sever Group of Forces advanced deep into the enemy's defensive and liberated the settlements ofGatishe, Krasnoe, Morokhovets and Oleynikovo in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.
Additionally, Ukrainian forces lost up to 100 soldiers, two tanks, a Kozak armored vehicle, four artillery pieces and two Vampire MLRS due to the actions of the Sever Battlegroup. Meanwhile, units from the Zapad Battlegroup repelled four attacks by Ukrainian troops and occupied more advantageous positions
.
Ukrainian losses amounted to 620 military personnel, two tanks, and a combat vehicle of the Strela-10 air defense system over the day in the zone of responsibility of the Sever Battlegroup.
Units from the Tsentr Battlegroup hit two tanks, including an Abrams, and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle. Ukrainian losses amounted to 415 soldiers.
Finally, Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 plane and intercepted 36 drones and eight Tochka-U missiles.