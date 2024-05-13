https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/attractive-museum-piece-aging-us-b-2-stealth-bombers-outdated-in-every-respect-1118414594.html

'Attractive Museum Piece': Aging US B-2 Stealth Bombers Outdated in Every Respect

The US has recalled its second B-2 Spirit aircraft since 2008, reducing its fleet of secretive stealth bombers to 19. What message does the incident send about the US Air Force's capabilities?

The US Air Force has announced that it won't repair its Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth bomber damaged in an accident at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. This is the second of its type to be lost to the Pentagon after another B-2 suffered a severe crash at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam in 2008. In addition, the planes have seen repeated mishaps, raising questions about their operability and maintenance.The B-2A Spirit was designed to stealthily deliver both conventional and nuclear munitions deep into the enemy territory. The warplane is one of the most expensive US weapon systems with a price tag of around $4 billion per piece, according to some estimates. Between 1988 and 1997, aerospace manufacturer Northrop Grumman built 21 B-2s, meaning that the US Air Force's fleet has been recently reduced to 19 stealth bombers."In the late 1970s and 1980s, the Soviet Union led the US in both land and sea-based ICBM capability, and the US had the lead in strategic bombers. Thus, the Soviets developed defenses against those bombers, driving the US Air Force to propose both supersonic and stealthy bomber aircraft to get through the Soviet defenses. Computing and materials science seemed to be an area the US was leading and would be able to master – and yet the complexity and cost of these designs proved to limit both their ability to be deployed, and the number the American taxpayer could afford."According to Kwiatkowski, the B-2 program is a "classic example of experience and sunk cost biases." She added that "this arc of decision-making" continues with the similarly expensive, outdated upon deployment, and high-maintenance B-21.The former Pentagon analyst continued that the B-2 has been utilized rarely and became infamous for bombing the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade 25 years ago.Meanwhile, the concept of manned bombers appears to be no longer relevant, the retired lieutenant colonel remarked, referring to the modern idea of completely computer-dependent aircraft that do not need actual pilots or any of their value-added combat decision-making value. Given this, the aging B-2 is also conceptually outdated, according to Sputnik's interlocutor.Kwiatkowski is highly skeptical about the B-2's future. She presumed it would be "a good sacrifice aircraft to deliver payload and then crash into a facility or target" or a plane for "domestic surveillance and attacks in case of a civil conflict."

