https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/egypt-to-join-south-africas-genocide-case-against-israel-1118403153.html

Egypt to Join South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel

Egypt to Join South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel

Sputnik International

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that it will seek permission to join South Africa in its case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

2024-05-13T03:56+0000

2024-05-13T03:56+0000

2024-05-13T03:56+0000

world

israel-gaza conflict

palestinians

ahmed abu zeid

middle east

israel

egypt

south africa

international court of justice

egyptian foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118301913_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab7986a690082a1ae47096035a24110f.jpg

Egypt says it will seek permission to join South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which accuses Israel of violating its obligations under the Genocide Convention, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.The announcement by Egypt marks the third country to ask to join the South African case, which was brought in January. Earlier this year, Colombia and Turkiye also asked the court to join the case.In the announcement, Egypt blamed escalating aggression by Israel against Palestinian civilians.Last week, Israel seized the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, which sits between Gaza and Egypt and was the only entry port into Gaza that was not controlled by Israel and was the primary entry point for aid flowing into Gaza. According to Palestinian authorities, Israel has held up aid at that point since. Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the action a “perilous escalation [and] a threat to the lives of more than one million Palestinians who majorly depend on that crossing.”However, the ministry also said that the decision to join South Africa’s case was already being studied before Israel started preparing to invade Rafah against the warnings of several countries including Egypt and Jordan, two key strategic partners of Israel in the region.Egypt was the first country to normalize relations with Israel in 1979, with Jordan following in 1994. Turkiye, while not considered an Arab state, has a majority Muslim population and has normalized relations with Israel since 1950. That two of those nations, Turkiye and Egypt, have now formally accused Israel of genocide is a major blow to Israel's diplomatic goals.Speaking, to local media, Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said that Israel’s actions in Gaza “led to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, creating unlivable conditions in the Gaza Strip, blatantly violating international law, international humanitarian law, and the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.”South Africa brought its case against Israel in January, accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. In a preliminary hearing, the ICJ ruled that there was enough evidence of a plausible risk of genocide to order Israel to take actions to prevent genocide, though it did not order an immediate ceasefire.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/its-indescribable-humanitarian-crisis-in-rafah-rapidly-unfolds-as-us-pauses-arms-shipment--1118343345.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240321/saudi-arabia-to-allocate-40mln-to-unrwa-for-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza-strip-1117460228.html

israel

egypt

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

genocide in gaza, egypt joins icj case against israel, egypt says israel committing genocide, israel losing allies, war crime, zionists, zionism, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, mass starvation, famine