Rescue Work Completed at Site of Building Collapse in Russia’s Belgorod

An entire section of the 10-story house in a residential neighborhood of Belgorod collapsed on Sunday after Ukraine launched a massive shelling of the city. The Russian Investigative Committee launched a probe into the terrorist attack.

Search and rescue work at the site of the collapse of a multi-story residential building in Russia's Belgorod has been completed, 17 people have been rescued and 15 others have died, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Monday.

