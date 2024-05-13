https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/rescue-work-completed-at-site-of-building-collapse-in-russias-belgorod-1118403833.html
Rescue Work Completed at Site of Building Collapse in Russia’s Belgorod
An entire section of the 10-story house in a residential neighborhood of Belgorod collapsed on Sunday after Ukraine launched a massive shelling of the city. The Russian Investigative Committee launched a probe into the terrorist attack.
Search and rescue work at the site of the collapse of a multi-story residential building in Russia's Belgorod has been completed, 17 people have been rescued and 15 others have died, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Monday.
