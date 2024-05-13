International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/rescue-work-completed-at-site-of-building-collapse-in-russias-belgorod-1118403833.html
Rescue Work Completed at Site of Building Collapse in Russia’s Belgorod
Rescue Work Completed at Site of Building Collapse in Russia’s Belgorod
Sputnik International
An entire section of the 10-story house in a residential neighborhood of Belgorod collapsed on Sunday after Ukraine launched a massive shelling of the city. The Russian Investigative Committee launched a probe into the terrorist attack.
2024-05-13T04:25+0000
2024-05-13T04:25+0000
russia
belgorod
russia's belgorod shelled by ukraine
terrorist state
terrorist attack
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118403905_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_491e4dec7e06eddb9bf5c790131d1ab6.jpg
Search and rescue work at the site of the collapse of a multi-story residential building in Russia's Belgorod has been completed, 17 people have been rescued and 15 others have died, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Monday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/zelenskys-trademark-zakharova-denounces-western-backed-ukrainian-attacks-on-belgorod-1118397640.html
belgorod
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118403905_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c3b5d9a70505357984e334b11e45bdb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belgorod shelled by ukraine, ukrainian crisis, belgorod attacked, ukraine terrorism, building collapsed belgorod
belgorod shelled by ukraine, ukrainian crisis, belgorod attacked, ukraine terrorism, building collapsed belgorod

Rescue Work Completed at Site of Building Collapse in Russia’s Belgorod

04:25 GMT 13.05.2024
© Sputnik / RIA News / Go to the mediabankAftermath of attack on Belgorod
Aftermath of attack on Belgorod - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2024
© Sputnik / RIA News
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik)-An entire section of the 10-story house in a residential neighborhood of Belgorod collapsed on Sunday after Ukraine launched a massive shelling of the city. The Russian Investigative Committee launched a probe into the terrorist attack.
Search and rescue work at the site of the collapse of a multi-story residential building in Russia's Belgorod has been completed, 17 people have been rescued and 15 others have died, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said on Monday.
"Search and rescue operations and clearing of the rubble in Belgorod have been completed. Seventeen people were rescued. Unfortunately, another 15 people, who were recovered from the rubble, died," the ministry said.
In this Sunday, April 21, 2019 file photo, Ukrainian comedian and presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelensky smiles after the second round of presidential elections in Kiev, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2024
World
Zelensky's 'Trademark': Zakharova Denounces Western-Backed Ukrainian Attacks on Belgorod
Yesterday, 11:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала