Three People Killed, 4 Injured as Result of Ukrainian Shelling of City in LPR

Three people were killed and four others were injured as a result of Ukraine shelling the city of Sorokyne, also known as Krasnodon, in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said on Monday.

"As a result of the shelling of an industrial zone in Krasnodon, a strong fire broke out. At the moment, Ministry of Emergency Situations employees ... have begun eliminating the fires. Our military also helps in putting out the fire. At the same time, measures are being taken to evacuate employees of industrial enterprises. Unfortunately, three dead and four injured are already reported," Pasechnik wrote on Telegram.

