NATO 'No Boots on the Ground' Ukraine Strategy Meant to Silence West's 'Loudmouths'

The rationale behind NATO's move to formally spell out its “no boots on the ground” in Ukraine strategy is to silence belligerent “loudmouths” in the West, international relations analyst Gilbert Doctorow told Sputnik.
The rationale behind NATO's new “no boots on the ground” in Ukraine strategy is to silence belligerent “loudmouths” in the West, international relations analyst Gilbert Doctorow told Sputnik.“No boots on the ground” in Ukraine is a key phrase contained in a draft document set to be approved by the NATO summit in Washington in July, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.NATO is set to centralize aid delivery to Ukraine, the report said. Until now, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has led the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG, also known as the Ramstein Group) of aid donors. But the newspaper said the July summit will transfer this task to NATO headquarters in Brussels.Ninety-nine percent of what is being shipped to prop up Kiev comes from the 32 allied NATO partners, which provides the logistical reason for the move. Political justification lies in the Wests desire display unity in the eyes of public opinion.However, despite NATO's intent to declare a "no boots on the ground" policy, there are always alternative avenues for the US-led Atlantic bloc’s military experts to be present in Ukraine.US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder revealed in April that Washington was mulling sending more military advisers to the US Embassy in Kiev. The additional troops would ostensibly provide training and technical support to the Ukrainian government and military.US military advisers to Kiev could become "a legitimate target" for Russia's forces, pundits told Sputnik at the time.More recently, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte announced her country's readiness to send its troops to Ukraine for a “training mission.” She told the Financial Times that she already had the parliament's permission to send troops for training purposes, but Kiev had not yet asked for this.But he noted that that the Baltic state's confidence in Washington’s support was “misplaced.” He argued the Biden administration would "not raise a finger” to shield Lithuania from potential Russian retaliation.Timing of the NATO's change in strategy is telling, following Russia’s unambiguous warning to NATO to stay out of Ukraine.The Russian Foreign Ministry characterized Russia’s upcoming tactical nuclear missile exercises as an effort by Moscow to “cool down the ‘hot heads’ in Western capitals” threatening to escalate the proxy war in Ukraine into a full-blown Russia-NATO conflagration.The exercises “must be considered in the context of recent bellicose statements by Western officials and the sharply destabilizing actions taken by a number of NATO countries to pressure Russia with force, and to create additional threats to the security of our country in connection with the conflict in and around Ukraine,” the ministry said in a press statement on Monday.
