https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/ukraine-replaces-commander-of-kharkov-battlegroup-amid-russian-offensive---reports-1118407065.html
Ukraine Replaces Commander of Kharkov Battlegroup Amid Russian Offensive - Reports
Ukraine Replaces Commander of Kharkov Battlegroup Amid Russian Offensive - Reports
Sputnik International
Ukraine shifted its military leaders to the north-eastern area after Moscow made considerable gains, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported on Monday.
2024-05-13T10:46+0000
2024-05-13T10:46+0000
2024-05-13T10:49+0000
kharkov
world
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118407173_0:0:2898:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_4d559207d9b9519098f3403d7f6969a6.jpg
Mykhailo Drapatyi has reportedly replaced Yuriy Galushkin as Ukraine's Kharkov Battlegroup's commander. This is the second time in two months that the Ukrainian military leadership has made changes in the group.Galushkin had been leading the Kharkov Operational Tactical Group since early April 2024 after replacing Andrey Gritskov. Drapatyi previously participated in what Kiev calls an "anti-terrorist operations" in Donbass. Last September, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a warrant for Drapatyi and another Ukrainian general, Viktor Nikolyuk, accusing them of causing the death and injury of over 150 people. The head of the Kharkov regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, earlier acknowledged a real threat of the zone of combat expanding to various areas in the region. Recently, Russian military forces reported significant advances in Kharkov Oblast, capturing several locations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240219/how-euromaidan-triggered-ukraines-nine-year-war-on-donbass-1116864693.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/scott-ritter-predicts-how-ukraine-will-end-1118382169.html
kharkov
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118407173_48:0:2779:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af007498e25812c32f173194aa9f9775.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian special military operation, ukrainian armed forces, kharkov region, kharkov offensive
russian special military operation, ukrainian armed forces, kharkov region, kharkov offensive
Ukraine Replaces Commander of Kharkov Battlegroup Amid Russian Offensive - Reports
10:46 GMT 13.05.2024 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 13.05.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine shifted its military leaders to the north-eastern area after Moscow made considerable gains, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported on Monday.
Mykhailo Drapatyi has reportedly replaced Yuriy Galushkin as Ukraine's Kharkov
Battlegroup's commander. This is the second time in two months that the Ukrainian military leadership has made changes in the group.
Galushkin had been leading the Kharkov Operational Tactical Group since early April 2024 after replacing Andrey Gritskov. Drapatyi previously participated in what Kiev calls an "anti-terrorist operations" in Donbass
.
Last September, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs issued a warrant for Drapatyi and another Ukrainian general, Viktor Nikolyuk, accusing them of causing the death and injury of over 150 people.
The head of the Kharkov regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, earlier acknowledged a real threat of the zone of combat expanding to various areas in the region. Recently, Russian military forces reported significant advances in Kharkov Oblast
, capturing several locations.