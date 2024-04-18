International
LIVE: UNSC Discusses Middle East and Palestine
World
US House Foreign Affairs Chief Says Collapse of Kharkov Imminent
The Ukrainian-controlled city of Kharkov is on the verge of collapse, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said on Thursday.
"Looking at Ukraine, it’s a dire situation. I talked to the ambassador yesterday. Kharkov is on the verge of collapse — the second largest city in Ukraine — and the power grid could go out any day," McCaul said during a House Rules Committee hearing.The House Rules Committee hearing focused on a series of foreign aid bills backed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, which include billions of dollars in assistance for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region. Both the Biden administration and the Ukrainian government have warned that Ukraine risks battlefield setbacks without further aid from the US Congress. Earlier this week, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that Ukraine’s power generation capacity is suffering "huge" losses and is nearly depleted in Kharkov due to infrastructural damage.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian-controlled city of Kharkov is on the verge of collapse, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said on Thursday.
"Looking at Ukraine, it’s a dire situation. I talked to the ambassador yesterday. Kharkov is on the verge of collapse — the second largest city in Ukraine — and the power grid could go out any day," McCaul said during a House Rules Committee hearing.
The House Rules Committee hearing focused on a series of foreign aid bills backed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, which include billions of dollars in assistance for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific region.

The bills provide $60.84 billion in Ukraine-related funding, $26.38 billion in Israel-related funding and $8.12 billion to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a US House Appropriations Committee summary.

Both the Biden administration and the Ukrainian government have warned that Ukraine risks battlefield setbacks without further aid from the US Congress.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that Ukraine’s power generation capacity is suffering "huge" losses and is nearly depleted in Kharkov due to infrastructural damage.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In October 2022, Russia ramped up strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, including energy, defense, communications and military administration facilities, following an attack on the Crimean bridge, which was claimed by Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency.

