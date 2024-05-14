https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/israel-killed-or-injured-31-aid-workers-in-gaza-despite-knowing-their-locations---hrw-1118418047.html

Israel Killed or Injured 31 Aid Workers in Gaza, Despite Knowing Their Locations - HRW

Israel has killed or injured at least 31 aid workers in Gaza since October in at least eight strikes on coordinates that were provided by aid groups to Israeli authorities in advance, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday.

"Israeli forces have carried out at least eight strikes on aid workers’ convoys and premises in Gaza since October 2023, even though aid groups had provided their coordinates to the Israeli authorities to ensure their protection," HRW said. "Israeli authorities did not issue advance warnings to any of the aid organizations before the strikes, which killed or injured at least 31 aid workers and those with them." The eight incidents include the attacks on the World Central Kitchen convoy on April 1, a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) convoy on November 18, a UNRWA guest house on December 9, an MSF shelter on January 8, an International Rescue Committee and Medical Aid for Palestine guest house on January 18, a UNRWA convoy on February 5, an MSF guest house on February 20, and a home sheltering an American Near East Refugee Aid Organization employee on March 8. The eight attacks killed at least 15 people, and injured at least 16 others, according to HRW. Aid workers have also been unable to leave Gaza since the closure of the Rafah crossing on May 7, the watchdog pointed out. The watchdog said it has also found that Israel is using starvation as a method of warfare in Gaza. HRW shared that it has requested specific information from Israel on the eight attacks in a letter sent on May 1, but has received no response. Israel should make public the findings of investigations into attacks that have killed and injured aid workers, and into all other attacks that caused civilian casualties, HRW stressed. In addition, HRW said, a group of recognized international experts should carry out an independent review of the humanitarian deconfliction process. US, UK Risk Complicity in War Crimes Unless Military Aid to Israel SuspendedThe United States and the United Kingdom should stop providing military assistance to Israel or risk being complicit in war crimes, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.Earlier in the day, HRW said that Israel has killed or injured at least 31 aid workers in Gaza since October in at least eight strikes on their convoys and premises, even though aid groups had provided their coordinates to the Israeli authorities in advance to ensure their protection.Those governments that continue sending arms to Israel risk complicity in war crimes, the watchdog warned."They should also use their leverage, including through targeted sanctions, to press Israeli authorities to cease committing grave abuses and enable the provision of humanitarian aid and basic services in Gaza, in accordance with Israel’s obligations under international law and recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders to Israel in the case brought by South Africa concerning alleged violations of the Genocide Convention," HRW said.On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 35,000 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

