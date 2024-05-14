Israel Killed or Injured 31 Aid Workers in Gaza, Despite Knowing Their Locations - HRW
© AP Photo / Ramez HabboubSmoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, May 6, 2024.
© AP Photo / Ramez Habboub
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israel has killed or injured at least 31 aid workers in Gaza since October in at least eight strikes on coordinates that were provided by aid groups to Israeli authorities in advance, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday.
"Israeli forces have carried out at least eight strikes on aid workers’ convoys and premises in Gaza since October 2023, even though aid groups had provided their coordinates to the Israeli authorities to ensure their protection," HRW said. "Israeli authorities did not issue advance warnings to any of the aid organizations before the strikes, which killed or injured at least 31 aid workers and those with them."
The eight incidents include the attacks on the World Central Kitchen convoy on April 1, a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) convoy on November 18, a UNRWA guest house on December 9, an MSF shelter on January 8, an International Rescue Committee and Medical Aid for Palestine guest house on January 18, a UNRWA convoy on February 5, an MSF guest house on February 20, and a home sheltering an American Near East Refugee Aid Organization employee on March 8.
"Even if there had been military targets in the vicinity of some of the attack sites, given Israel’s failure on each occasion to provide the civilians there with any kind of warning, these incidents highlight Israel’s failure to protect aid workers and humanitarian operations, and larger disregard for their duty to minimize harm to civilians more generally," HRW said.
The eight attacks killed at least 15 people, and injured at least 16 others, according to HRW.
Aid workers have also been unable to leave Gaza since the closure of the Rafah crossing on May 7, the watchdog pointed out.
The watchdog said it has also found that Israel is using starvation as a method of warfare in Gaza.
"Pursuant to a policy set out by Israeli officials and carried out by Israeli forces, the Israeli authorities are deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food, and fuel, willfully impeding humanitarian assistance, apparently razing agricultural areas, and depriving the civilian population of objects indispensable to its survival," it said. "Children in Gaza have been dying from starvation-related complications."
HRW shared that it has requested specific information from Israel on the eight attacks in a letter sent on May 1, but has received no response.
Israel should make public the findings of investigations into attacks that have killed and injured aid workers, and into all other attacks that caused civilian casualties, HRW stressed.
In addition, HRW said, a group of recognized international experts should carry out an independent review of the humanitarian deconfliction process.
"Israel should give these experts full access to its processes, including the coordination and communications that occur before, during, and after such attacks as well as information regarding any alleged military target in the vicinity and any precautionary measures taken to mitigate harm," it said.
US, UK Risk Complicity in War Crimes Unless Military Aid to Israel Suspended
The United States and the United Kingdom should stop providing military assistance to Israel or risk being complicit in war crimes, Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, HRW said that Israel has killed or injured at least 31 aid workers in Gaza since October in at least eight strikes on their convoys and premises, even though aid groups had provided their coordinates to the Israeli authorities in advance to ensure their protection.
"Israel’s allies, including the United States and United Kingdom – both states sending the weapons parts apparently used in at least one of the documented attacks – should suspend military assistance and arms sales to Israel so long as its forces commit systematic and widespread laws-of-war violations against Palestinian civilians with impunity," HRW said.
Those governments that continue sending arms to Israel risk complicity in war crimes, the watchdog warned.
"They should also use their leverage, including through targeted sanctions, to press Israeli authorities to cease committing grave abuses and enable the provision of humanitarian aid and basic services in Gaza, in accordance with Israel’s obligations under international law and recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) orders to Israel in the case brought by South Africa concerning alleged violations of the Genocide Convention," HRW said.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 35,000 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.