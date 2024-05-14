https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/kremlin-on-shoigus-new-post-this-is-high-government-post-with-wide-range-of-tasks-1118422349.html

Kremlin on Shoigu's New Post: This is High Government Post With Wide Range of Tasks

The position of Secretary of the Russian Security Council, to which former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has been appointed, is a high government post with a wide range of tasks and implies direct contacts with the head of state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"This is a very high government post, with a very wide scope of tasks, and is of great importance for the entire country. Of course, the head of this body is constantly in direct contact with the head of state and bears great responsibility," Peskov told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday proposed appointing Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as the minister of defense replacing Sergei Shoigu, who is now appointed the chief of Russia's Security Council.

