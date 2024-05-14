International
Putin Signs Decrees on Appointments in Leadership of Presidential Administration - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Tuesday the decrees on appointments in the leadership of the Russian Presidential Administration, the Kremlin said.
vladimir putin
Putin appointed former Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev as presidential aide, and reappointed Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the statement read. Anton Vaino was reappointed as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, and Putin also reappointed Vladimir Medinsky, Dmitry Mironov and Andrei Fursenko as presidential aides. Former Governor of Russia's Tula Region Aleksey Dyumin has also been appointed as presidential aide.
08:32 GMT 14.05.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Sakhalin Region Governor Valery Limarenko
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Tuesday the decrees on appointments in the leadership of the Russian Presidential Administration, the Kremlin said.
Putin appointed former Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev as presidential aide, and reappointed Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the statement read.
Anton Vaino was reappointed as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, and Putin also reappointed Vladimir Medinsky, Dmitry Mironov and Andrei Fursenko as presidential aides.
Former Governor of Russia's Tula Region Aleksey Dyumin has also been appointed as presidential aide.
