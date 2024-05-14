https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/putin-signs-decrees-on-appointments-in-leadership-of-presidential-administration---kremlin-1118421434.html
Putin Signs Decrees on Appointments in Leadership of Presidential Administration - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Tuesday the decrees on appointments in the leadership of the Russian Presidential Administration, the Kremlin said.
Putin appointed former Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev as presidential aide, and reappointed Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the statement read. Anton Vaino was reappointed as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, and Putin also reappointed Vladimir Medinsky, Dmitry Mironov and Andrei Fursenko as presidential aides. Former Governor of Russia's Tula Region Aleksey Dyumin has also been appointed as presidential aide.
Putin appointed
former Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev as presidential aide, and reappointed Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the statement read.
Anton Vaino was reappointed as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, and Putin also reappointed Vladimir Medinsky, Dmitry Mironov and Andrei Fursenko as presidential aides.
Former Governor of Russia's Tula Region Aleksey Dyumin has also been appointed as presidential aide.