https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/putin-to-visit-china-at-invitation-of-xi-jinping-on-may-16-17---kremlin-1118420226.html
Putin to Visit China at Invitation of Xi Jinping on May 16-17 - Kremlin
Putin to Visit China at Invitation of Xi Jinping on May 16-17 - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Kremlin press service said. 14.05.2024, Sputnik International
2024-05-14T07:11+0000
2024-05-14T07:11+0000
2024-05-14T07:16+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
china
xi jinping
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118307807_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_965e1e23ca22297f9a7a7717527d5e9e.jpg
"At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the People's Republic of China on May 16-17 as his first foreign trip after taking office," the statement said.Following the talks between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, a joint statement of the heads of state is planned to be signed, as well as a number of bilateral documents, the Kremlin press service reported.
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118307807_308:0:3039:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce2d2e217085e5b0c40b8e4ebfb7b7d3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, russia, china, xi jinping
vladimir putin, russia, china, xi jinping
Putin to Visit China at Invitation of Xi Jinping on May 16-17 - Kremlin
07:11 GMT 14.05.2024 (Updated: 07:16 GMT 14.05.2024)
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Kremlin press service said.
"At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the People's Republic of China on May 16-17 as his first foreign trip after taking office," the statement said.
Following the talks between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, a joint statement of the heads of state is planned to be signed, as well as a number of bilateral documents, the Kremlin press service reported.