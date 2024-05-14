https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/putin-to-visit-china-at-invitation-of-xi-jinping-on-may-16-17---kremlin-1118420226.html

Putin to Visit China at Invitation of Xi Jinping on May 16-17 - Kremlin

Putin to Visit China at Invitation of Xi Jinping on May 16-17 - Kremlin

14.05.2024

"At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the People's Republic of China on May 16-17 as his first foreign trip after taking office," the statement said.Following the talks between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, a joint statement of the heads of state is planned to be signed, as well as a number of bilateral documents, the Kremlin press service reported.

