Putin to Visit China at Invitation of Xi Jinping on May 16-17 - Kremlin
Putin to Visit China at Invitation of Xi Jinping on May 16-17 - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Kremlin press service said. 14.05.2024, Sputnik International
"At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the People's Republic of China on May 16-17 as his first foreign trip after taking office," the statement said.Following the talks between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, a joint statement of the heads of state is planned to be signed, as well as a number of bilateral documents, the Kremlin press service reported.
vladimir putin, russia, china, xi jinping
vladimir putin, russia, china, xi jinping

Putin to Visit China at Invitation of Xi Jinping on May 16-17 - Kremlin

07:11 GMT 14.05.2024 (Updated: 07:16 GMT 14.05.2024)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting with his election campaign agents at the Grand Kremlin Palace
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting with his election campaign agents at the Grand Kremlin Palace - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2024
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the Kremlin press service said.
"At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the People's Republic of China on May 16-17 as his first foreign trip after taking office," the statement said.
Following the talks between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, a joint statement of the heads of state is planned to be signed, as well as a number of bilateral documents, the Kremlin press service reported.
