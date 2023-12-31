https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/putin-and-xi-jinping-wish-each-other-happy-new-year-1115912170.html

Putin and Xi Jinping Wish Each Other Happy New Year

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have exchanged New Year's greetings.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on New Year's Day, saying mutual political trust between Russia and China has deepened under their leadership. The Chinese leader recalled that the trade turnover between Russia and China has reached the target of $200 billion, the year of sports exchanges has been successfully completed, and the material and social basis of relations between the two countries has strengthened."Russia-China relations over the past three-quarters of a century have shown that strengthening and developing good-neighborly and friendly relations, as well as comprehensive strategic interaction and mutually beneficial cooperation, are in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their peoples, as well as the expectations of the international community," the Chinese head of state said. In addition, Xi Jinping noted that next year the two countries will solemnly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Russia-China diplomatic relations.He also expressed his willingness to maintain close interaction with Putin and to use the anniversary as an opportunity to further enhance mutual trust and expand cooperation.Russian President Vladimir Putin in his congratulations to Xi Jinping also noted the high dynamics of economic cooperation between the states. "The President of Russia sent sincere congratulations on the occasion of the New 2024 Year and the upcoming Spring Festival to the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, emphasizing that two Russian-Chinese summits in the past year - the spring one in Moscow and the autumn one in Beijing - gave a powerful impetus to the development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic interaction between the two countries in all directions,” the Kremlin's statement said. In February 2022, Putin and Xi set a goal of reaching $200 billion in bilateral trade by 2024, after the previous threshold of $100 billion was passed in 2018.Xi paid a state visit to Russia on March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Putin. The leaders signed a joint statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation by 2030.Putin paid an official visit to China on October 17-18, during which he held three-hour talks with Xi, discussing bilateral issues and the situation in the Middle East.

