Russian Armed Forces Take Full Control of Settlement of Bugrovatka in Kharkov Region - MoD
The Russian armed forces have taken full control of settlement of Bugrovatka in the Kharkov region and advanced into the territory of Ukraine's defense, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Ukraine's military casualties reached 1,080 servicepeople in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours in battles with the southern, central and eastern groupings of the Russian armed forces, the ministry added.Russia's central grouping of forces has repelled eight counterattacks in the DPR, while Ukrainian forces have lost up to 405 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said.Russia's eastern grouping of forces has also improved its tactical position, while Kiev has lost up to 155 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said.The western grouping has also repelled five counterattacks by Ukraine in the Lugansk People's Republic and the Kharkov region, while Kiev has lost up to 120 soldiers, the ministry added.
Ukraine's military casualties reached 1,080 servicepeople in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours in battles with the southern, central and eastern groupings of the Russian armed forces, the ministry added.
"Over the past day, the enemy lost more than 520 military personnel, four vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, two D-30 howitzers [among other military losses in battles with the southern grouping," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the southern grouping improved its tactical position.
Russia's central grouping of forces has repelled eight counterattacks in the DPR, while Ukrainian forces
have lost up to 405 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said.
Russia's eastern grouping of forces has also improved its tactical position, while Kiev has lost up to 155 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost [in battles with Russia’s northern grouping] up to 135 servicepeople, two armored vehicles, and 7 cars," the ministry said.
The western grouping has also repelled five counterattacks by Ukraine in the Lugansk People's Republic and the Kharkov region, while Kiev has lost up to 120 soldiers, the ministry added.