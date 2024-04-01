https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/russian-investigators-say-launch-probe-after-calls-to-inquire-west-attacks-against-russia-1117683098.html
Sputnik International
The Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday that it has launched a probe following the appeal of State Duma on the need to investigate terrorist attacks by the United States, Ukraine and Western countries against Russia.
Last week, several lawmakers of the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) appealed to the Russian Investigative Committee and Prosecutor General's Office, as well as to the justice authorities of Germany, the United States, Cyprus and France, requesting an investigation into the facts of organizing and financing terrorism. The investigation will carefully study the submitted data and make a procedural decision on the mater, the statement read. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is under way.
Russian Investigators Say Launch Probe After Calls to Inquire West Attacks Against Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday that it has launched a probe following the appeal of State Duma on the need to investigate terrorist attacks by the United States, Ukraine and Western countries against Russia.
Last week, several lawmakers of the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) appealed to the Russian Investigative Committee
and Prosecutor General's Office, as well as to the justice authorities of Germany, the United States, Cyprus and France, requesting an investigation into the facts of organizing and financing terrorism.
"Following the consideration of the appeal of lawmakers of the State Duma ... concerning the need to investigate the organization, financing and conduct of terrorist acts by the United States, Ukraine and other Western countries directed against Russia, in the central office of the Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the matter," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Telegram.
The investigation will carefully study the submitted data and make a procedural decision on the mater, the statement read.
On March 22, several armed men broke into the Crocus City Hall and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the chambers, full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 695 casualties, including 144 deaths, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The four main suspects in the case — all citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene in a car but were detained and charged with terrorism.
Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine
, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is under way.