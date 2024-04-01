https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/russian-investigators-say-launch-probe-after-calls-to-inquire-west-attacks-against-russia-1117683098.html

Russian Investigators Say Launch Probe After Calls to Inquire West Attacks Against Russia

The Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday that it has launched a probe following the appeal of State Duma on the need to investigate terrorist attacks by the United States, Ukraine and Western countries against Russia.

Last week, several lawmakers of the State Duma (lower house of the parliament) appealed to the Russian Investigative Committee and Prosecutor General's Office, as well as to the justice authorities of Germany, the United States, Cyprus and France, requesting an investigation into the facts of organizing and financing terrorism. The investigation will carefully study the submitted data and make a procedural decision on the mater, the statement read. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is under way.

