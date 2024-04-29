https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/burial-sites-of-tortured-civilians-discovered-in-avdeyevka---russian-investigative-committee-1118178282.html

Burial Sites of Tortured Civilians Discovered in Avdeyevka - Russian Investigative Committee

Burial sites of civilians showing signs of torture have been discovered in the city of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Investigators have begun an investigation, the Investigative Committee of Russia reports.

"Investigators of the Investigative Committee of Russia will investigate another crime committed by the armed formations of Ukraine against civilians of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as the Donetsk People's Republic... It is reported that burial sites of civilians showing signs of torture have been discovered in Avdeyevka (DPR)," the report published on the committee's Telegram channel said.The department will establish all the circumstances of the incident and those involved in the commission of the crimes.Avdeyevka, a northern suburb of Donetsk turned into a powerful fortified area by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was liberated by the Russian army on February 17.On February 20, Special Representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Crimes of the Kiev Regime Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik that, according to preliminary information, secret torture chambers and burial sites were located in Avdeyevka, where Kiev held residents in detention for political reasons.

