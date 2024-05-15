https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/dual-citizen-with-single-duty-young-russian-italian-joins-special-op-1118442648.html

Dual Citizen With Single Duty: Young Russian-Italian Joins Special Op

Dual Citizen With Single Duty: Young Russian-Italian Joins Special Op

Sputnik International

A resident of Nizhny Novgorod with Russian and Italian citizenship has become a participant of a special military operation to pay his debt to the country where he lives, according to the House of National Unity report.

2024-05-15T14:17+0000

2024-05-15T14:17+0000

2024-05-15T14:17+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

italy

russia

nizhny novgorod

russian armed forces

dual-citizenship

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118452044_0:31:600:369_1920x0_80_0_0_c51e27b63165d8a8bfd7a4f47e7c264a.jpg

This 19-year-old fighter, code named Ezio, holds dual citizenship. Though born in Italy, he returned to his mother's hometown of Nizhny Novgorod at the age of five. After living in Russia for nearly 15 years, he now considers it his true home.In October 2023, Ezio signed a military contract after completing additional verification processes, which took approximately two weeks. Alongside his military duties, he is currently pursuing his education through distance learning at college, with a major focusing on "Law and the organization of societal security." Ezio recently returned home on study leave, seeking to further his academic pursuits. His participation in the special military operation will not only enhance his military career but also facilitate his aspirations for a higher education in the future.His mother, grandmother, and brother are waiting for him at home. And the support of his loved ones is very important to him. Ezio, through his service, has become well-acquainted with the food supply issues of the participants in the special operation. He explains that the fighters have a diverse diet, with options for both ready-made products and meals that require cooking."I live in Russia and I want to do my duty for my country. I wanted to be closer to my comrades, I have a lot of friends in the special military operation zone," Ezio said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/russian-troops-improving-positions-during-special-operation-in-ukraine---kremlin-1118057106.html

italy

russia

nizhny novgorod

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian and italian citizenship, special military operation, participant of special military op