https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/putin-visits-beijing-as-biden-bogged-down-in-efforts-to-undermine-russia-china-1118436022.html

Putin Visits Beijing as Biden ‘Bogged Down’ in Efforts to Undermine Russia, China

Putin Visits Beijing as Biden ‘Bogged Down’ in Efforts to Undermine Russia, China

Sputnik International

Moscow and Beijing have moved from strength to economic strength as US attempts to confront its adversaries militarily and economically have been undermined by the realities of a newly-multipolar world.

2024-05-15T01:28+0000

2024-05-15T01:28+0000

2024-05-15T01:29+0000

world

china

russia

vladimir putin

xi jinping

joe biden

us

us hegemony

hungary

serbia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118436210_0:0:2824:1589_1920x0_80_0_0_88d916d2df05a63d657005b3b88b550e.jpg

Newly-reelected Russian president Vladimir Putin is set to visit Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this week at the invitation of Beijing, it was announced today.The diplomatic trip – the first of Putin’s new term as president – signifies the close relationship between the two leaders; Xi also made Moscow his first stop after beginning his third term as Chinese president in 2023. The United States has criticized ongoing ties between the two nations, recently sanctioning Chinese companies it claims are contributing to Russia’s special military operation through the trade of “dual use” products, but Beijing has insisted on its sovereign right to continue economic cooperation with the country.The partnership reflects a growing global trend, according to CGTN host and reporter Anna Ge, with countries around the world reaping the benefits of trade and cooperation with Beijing. Ge appeared on Sputnik’s Fault Lines program Tuesday to discuss how both countries are overcoming Washington’s attempts to impose isolation.“Washington has been trying to sell the false narrative that China is assisting Moscow… to force a connection between China and Russia, with the aim to tarnish, isolate and suppress both countries - both China and Russia,” she added.China unveiled a 12-point peace plan to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine last year, criticizing the eastward expansion of NATO as the origin of the conflict. “The security of a country should not be pursued at the expense of others,” stated the document. “The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs.”While a “peace conference” set to be held in Switzerland in June continues the trend of Western-led negotiations that exclude Russia, China has insisted on the need for a solution that takes Moscow’s security concerns into consideration. “The legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and addressed properly,” the document concludes.US President Joe Biden has attempted to discourage other countries from deepening ties with China and Russia, especially since the escalation of the crisis in the Donbass in 2022. But shifting realities have created a world where the economic might of the two countries cannot be ignored, with the Russia and China-led BRICS economic bloc overtaking the G7 in purchasing power parity (PPP) this year.Ge said countries that have resisted Washington’s pressure campaign and pursued cooperation with Beijing have reaped rewards from economic cooperation with the country.“[As] for Hungary, it's the first European country to sign up for the Belt and Road Initiative,” she added. “In 2023, bilateral trade volume between China and Hungary exceeded $13 billion and China's direct investment in Hungary reached €7.6 billion, accounting for nearly 60% of the total foreign direct investment in the country and creating more than 10,000 jobs in Hungary.”Hungary and Serbia are among the European countries with the closest relationships with China, but Ge noted that Western allies like France and Germany are seeking to pursue cooperation in various fields, as well. Although such Western European countries have participated in US-led attempts to sanction Russia they’ve been unable to cut economic ties with Moscow completely, reportedly purchasing over €1 billion worth of Russian oil through third countries such as India.Western foreign policy hawks barely disguised their delight when Russia tanks rolled into the Donbass in 2022, openly selling support for Ukraine as a way to lure Moscow into becoming “bogged down” in a conflict similar to the Soviet-Afghan war of the 1980s. But the realities of a newly-multipolar world suggest it is in fact the West that is becoming bogged down in a hopeless endeavor, wreaking economic damage on itself as its adversaries grow in military and economic strength.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/russia-china-relations-have-reached-highest-level-ever-continue-to-strengthen---putin-1118435245.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/russia-wants-comprehensive-sustainable-settlement-of-ukraine-conflict---putin-1118435800.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/de-dollarization-bombshell-the-coming-of-brics-decentralized-monetary-ecosystem-1118409748.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/xi-orban-talks-what-did-china-and-hungarys-leaders-agree-1118374910.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russian-economy-overtakes-germany-uk-and-france-despite-western-sanctions-1112511026.html

china

russia

hungary

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

anti-russia sanctions, russian economy under sanctions, russia thrives under sanctions, russia thrives, russian economy, russia develops, russia-china cooperation, russia-china talks, russia-china trade, global south, sanctions failed, sanctions backfired, us sanctions, eu sanctions, sanctions on russia, sanctions against russia, anti-russian bias, multipolar world, us hegemony, deter russia, defeat russia