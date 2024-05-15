https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/over-110-countries-confirm-their-participation-in-russias-spief-2024-forum-1118452534.html

Over 110 Countries Confirm Their Participation in Russia's SPIEF 2024 Forum

Over 110 countries and territories have confirmed their participation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2024, Russia's Roscongress Foundation, which organizes the event, announced on Wednesday.

"6,000 people from more than 110 countries and territories have already confirmed their intention to participate in the Forum. The international co-operation that occurs at SPIEF plays a key role in the development of mutually beneficial relations between countries and organizations," Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov was quoted by the foundation as saying. He also said that that participants of the forum had the opportunity to discuss topical issues, exchange experiences, create new partnership cooperation, which contributes to building trust between countries, expanding markets, attracting investments and creating a favorable international economic environment. SPIEF is a platform where a structured and purposeful dialogue between the participants of global business and government officials contributes to the advancement of effective international cooperation, Kobyakov added. The 2024 SPIEF will take place from June 5-8 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

