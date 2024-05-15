International
Slovak Interior Ministry Confirms There Was Attempt to Assassinate Fico
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/ruble-surpasses-40-milestone-in-russias-export-and-import-trade-1118452307.html
Ruble Surpasses 40% Milestone in Russia's Export and Import Trade
Ruble Surpasses 40% Milestone in Russia's Export and Import Trade
Sputnik International
In March, the ruble reached record levels in Russia's foreign trade: 43.9 percent for exports and 40.8 percent for imports. That was the first time it has exceeded 40 percent for both at once, according to data from the Central Bank.
2024-05-15T13:23+0000
2024-05-15T13:23+0000
russian export center jsc (rec)
russia
central bank
bank of russia
russia
ruble
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111889025_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_da157ce508546c9d3aa47cdbcd966a04.jpg
"The share of operations in rubles in export revenue in March increased to 43.9 percent (from 39.1 percent in February), and in import calculations, it rose to 40.8 percent (from 38.2 percent in February)," the Bank of Russia report stated.According to the regulator's data, the previous maximum for exports was in June 2023, when the ruble's share in export operations reached 43.6 percent. For imports, the record was set in February, with the Russian currency never before managing to surpass a 40 percent share.As a result, the ruble remains the primary currency in Russia's foreign trade for the second consecutive month in March.At the same time, the Central Bank reported that in March, export revenue and import payments in currencies of friendly countries increased, reaching $14.2 billion and $8.7 billion respectively, compared to $12.3 billion and $8.3 billion in February. But the regulator did not provide the share of these currencies in Russia's foreign trade operations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/rubles-share-in-russias-exports-tops-50-percent-as-dedollarization-gains-momentum-1113276778.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0f/1111889025_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_10d881dbb2c189f8963ff5bbe06d856e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ruble surpasses, russia's export and import trade, russia's foreign trade
ruble surpasses, russia's export and import trade, russia's foreign trade

Ruble Surpasses 40% Milestone in Russia's Export and Import Trade

13:23 GMT 15.05.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey SuhorukovThe 200 and 2000 ruble banknotes.
The 200 and 2000 ruble banknotes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Suhorukov
Subscribe
In March, the ruble reached record levels in Russia's foreign trade: 43.9 percent for exports and 40.8 percent for imports. That was the first time it has exceeded 40 percent for both at once, according to data from the Central Bank.
"The share of operations in rubles in export revenue in March increased to 43.9 percent (from 39.1 percent in February), and in import calculations, it rose to 40.8 percent (from 38.2 percent in February)," the Bank of Russia report stated.
According to the regulator's data, the previous maximum for exports was in June 2023, when the ruble's share in export operations reached 43.6 percent. For imports, the record was set in February, with the Russian currency never before managing to surpass a 40 percent share.
As a result, the ruble remains the primary currency in Russia's foreign trade for the second consecutive month in March.
Banknotes of US dollars and rubles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2023
Economy
Ruble’s Share in Russia’s Exports Tops 50 Percent as Dedollarization Gains Momentum
11 September 2023, 12:53 GMT
At the same time, the Central Bank reported that in March, export revenue and import payments in currencies of friendly countries increased, reaching $14.2 billion and $8.7 billion respectively, compared to $12.3 billion and $8.3 billion in February.
But the regulator did not provide the share of these currencies in Russia's foreign trade operations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала