'Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum' in Pictures
11:32 GMT 15.05.2024 (Updated: 18:18 GMT 15.05.2024)
On May 14, the 'Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum' kicked off in the capital of the Tatarstan region. The event takes place on May 14-19 and will tackle different areas in multinational cooperation, seeking to deepen the ties between the Russian and Islamic civilizations.
The event's business program covers 12 themes, including international cooperation, economy, tourism, business, science and technology, Islamic finance and investment, sports, the halal industry.
The program also includes 125 sessions involving prominent experts from Russia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states and other countries.
In particular, the forum will host an international conference of the 'Russia - Islamic World' strategic vision group addressing a just multipolar world order and safe and sustainable development.
Prominent organizations at the forum include the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (part of the OIC) and the Russian Export Center JSC (REC).
Welcoming ceremony for the forum participant at Kazan airport.
Welcoming ceremony for the forum participant at Kazan airport.
Kazan Expo international exhibition center prepares to host the forum.
Kazan Expo international exhibition center prepares to host the forum.
Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Tatarstan region, greeting international delegates.
Flags of some of the countries representing their nations at the international event.
Flags of some of the countries representing their nations at the international event.
The highly anticipated 'Russia — Islamic World' forum has kicked off in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, often referred to as a "third capital" of the country.
The opening of a tournament for young aspiring chefs at the forum.
A woman in a traditional dress participating in the ongoing forum hosted in Russia's Tatartstan republic.
Inside of the 'Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum'.
A technical segment of the forum displaying advanced robotics.
A technical segment of the forum displaying advanced robotics.
A mannequin displaying modest Islamic fashion garments at the Kazan Forum.
A mannequin displaying modest Islamic fashion garments at the Kazan Forum.
The festival of Eastern Culture, held with the support of the Kazan Federal University.
