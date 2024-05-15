https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/russia--islamic-world-kazanforum-in-pictures-1118447063.html

'Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum' in Pictures

'Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum' in Pictures

Sputnik International

On May 14, the 'Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum' kicked off in the capital of the Tatarstan region. The event takes place on May 14-19 and will tackle different areas in multinational cooperation, seeking to deepen the ties between the Russian and Islamic civilizations.

The event's business program covers 12 themes, including international cooperation, economy, tourism, business, science and technology, Islamic finance and investment, sports, the halal industry. The program also includes 125 sessions involving prominent experts from Russia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states and other countries.In particular, the forum will host an international conference of the 'Russia - Islamic World' strategic vision group addressing a just multipolar world order and safe and sustainable development.Prominent organizations at the forum include the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (part of the OIC) and the Russian Export Center JSC (REC).Check out Sputnik's gallery highlighting the forum's opening day!

