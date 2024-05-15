https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/russias-air-defenses-down-10-atacms-missiles-over-crimea---mod-1118438248.html

Russia's Air Defenses Down 10 ATACMS Missiles Over Crimea - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems shot down ten missiles of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) over Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"During the past night, several attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, French Hammer precision bombs, American HARM anti-radiation missiles, large-caliber rocket munitions and airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation were foiled. Ten ATACMS operational-tactical missiles were destroyed over the territory of the Crimean peninsula by active air defense systems," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik that US President Joe Biden quietly directed his national security team to provide the ATACMS to Ukraine as part of the security assistance package announced in March, and that these munitions arrived in April.Moscow has consistently warned against Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, stressing that they only prolong the conflict and cause more Ukrainian casualties.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

