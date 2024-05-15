International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/russias-air-defenses-down-10-atacms-missiles-over-crimea---mod-1118438248.html
Russia's Air Defenses Down 10 ATACMS Missiles Over Crimea - MoD
Russia's Air Defenses Down 10 ATACMS Missiles Over Crimea - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems shot down ten missiles of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) over Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-05-15T04:41+0000
2024-05-15T04:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
crimea
russian defense ministry
army tactical missile system (atacms)
pentagon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116796197_0:127:2841:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_0deac26aedd11c018f4ade5212dc4b2b.jpg
"During the past night, several attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, French Hammer precision bombs, American HARM anti-radiation missiles, large-caliber rocket munitions and airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation were foiled. Ten ATACMS operational-tactical missiles were destroyed over the territory of the Crimean peninsula by active air defense systems," the ministry said in a statement.Earlier, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik that US President Joe Biden quietly directed his national security team to provide the ATACMS to Ukraine as part of the security assistance package announced in March, and that these munitions arrived in April.Moscow has consistently warned against Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, stressing that they only prolong the conflict and cause more Ukrainian casualties.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/us-supplied-atacms-missiles-will-not-help-ukraine-prevail-on-battlefield---expert-1118109833.html
russia
ukraine
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0f/1116796197_112:0:2841:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_53dfc11b78f95306325e19209c66dc34.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's air defenses, army tactical missile systems, russian defense ministry
russia's air defenses, army tactical missile systems, russian defense ministry

Russia's Air Defenses Down 10 ATACMS Missiles Over Crimea - MoD

04:41 GMT 15.05.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankStrela-10 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system in the special op zone
Strela-10 surface-to-air missile (SAM) system in the special op zone - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down ten missiles of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) over Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"During the past night, several attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, French Hammer precision bombs, American HARM anti-radiation missiles, large-caliber rocket munitions and airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of the Russian Federation were foiled. Ten ATACMS operational-tactical missiles were destroyed over the territory of the Crimean peninsula by active air defense systems," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik that US President Joe Biden quietly directed his national security team to provide the ATACMS to Ukraine as part of the security assistance package announced in March, and that these munitions arrived in April.
Army Tactical Missile System or ATACMS missile is fired during a joint military drill between U.S. and South Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2024
Analysis
US-Supplied ATACMS Missiles Will Not Help Ukraine Prevail on Battlefield - Expert
25 April, 12:05 GMT
Moscow has consistently warned against Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, stressing that they only prolong the conflict and cause more Ukrainian casualties.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала