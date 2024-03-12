https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/us-to-announce-atacms-munitions-to-ukraine-as-part-of-new-300mln-package---reports-1117288364.html
US to Announce ATACMS Munitions to Ukraine as Part of New $300Mln Package - Reports
The United States is expected to announce that it will provide ATACMS munitions to Ukraine as part of a new $300 million package, Politico reported on Tuesday citing US officials
The announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday, the report said.The military aid package will also include additional 155mm artillery rounds and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) munitions, the report said. This new Ukraine aid package will be funded with savings from a previous US Army contract for Ukraine weapons, the report added. A US official told Politico that this is not an alternate path to replace the $95 billion supplemental package stuck in the House of Representatives.The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.
US to Announce ATACMS Munitions to Ukraine as Part of New $300Mln Package - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is expected to announce that it will provide ATACMS munitions to Ukraine as part of a new $300 million package, Politico reported on Tuesday citing US officials.
The announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday, the report said.
The military aid package
will also include additional 155mm artillery rounds and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) munitions, the report said.
ATACMS refers to the US long-range, precision-strike, surface-to-surface missile system.
22 November 2023, 14:07 GMT
This new Ukraine aid package
will be funded with savings from a previous US Army contract for Ukraine weapons, the report added.
A US official told Politico that this is not an alternate path to replace the $95 billion supplemental package stuck in the House of Representatives.
Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and trainingand have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions. All while making false statements about the so-called "Russian threat" and simultaneously conducting full scale military drills close to Russian borders.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine
, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire
” by providing Kiev with arms
.