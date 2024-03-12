https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/us-to-announce-atacms-munitions-to-ukraine-as-part-of-new-300mln-package---reports-1117288364.html

US to Announce ATACMS Munitions to Ukraine as Part of New $300Mln Package - Reports

Sputnik International

The United States is expected to announce that it will provide ATACMS munitions to Ukraine as part of a new $300 million package, Politico reported on Tuesday citing US officials

The announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday, the report said.The military aid package will also include additional 155mm artillery rounds and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) munitions, the report said. This new Ukraine aid package will be funded with savings from a previous US Army contract for Ukraine weapons, the report added. A US official told Politico that this is not an alternate path to replace the $95 billion supplemental package stuck in the House of Representatives.The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.

ukraine

