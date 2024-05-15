https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/saudi-authorities-to-improve-conditions-for-russian-businesses-1118445740.html
Saudi Authorities Working to Improve Conditions for Russian Businesses - Official
Saudi Deputy Prosecutor-General Nasser Hassan Adawi said authorities in the kingdom are working on improving conditions for businesses, including Russian enterprises.
"We closely cooperate with the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, believing that this provides great opportunities for developing trade between our countries," Adawi said at the Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum business conference in Tatarstan. Businessmen from Russia and other countries have many opportunities to work in Saudi Arabia, for which the country's authorities have adopted a number of laws to ensure the reliability of foreign investors' work, Adawi said.The Russia-Islamic World International Economic Forum will run from May 14 to 19.
Saudi authorities are cooperating with the Russian General Prosecutor's Office to develop trade between the countries and are working to improve conditions for Russian businesses in the kingdom, Saudi Deputy Attorney General Nasser Hassan Yagya Adavi said on Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia provides protection for entrepreneurs and gives them opportunities to open their own businesses, the official said
"We closely cooperate with the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, believing that this provides great opportunities for developing trade between our countries," Adawi said at the Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum business conference
in Tatarstan.
"We are working to facilitate the ability of our entrepreneurs and Russians to come to our country and vice versa — so that entrepreneurs feel calm and safe," he stressed.
Businessmen from Russia and other countries have many opportunities to work in Saudi Arabia
, for which the country's authorities have adopted a number of laws to ensure the reliability of foreign investors' work, Adawi said.
The Russia-Islamic World International Economic Forum will run from May 14 to 19.