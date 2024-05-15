https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/saudi-authorities-to-improve-conditions-for-russian-businesses-1118445740.html

Saudi Authorities Working to Improve Conditions for Russian Businesses - Official

Saudi Deputy Prosecutor-General Nasser Hassan Adawi said authorities in the kingdom are working on improving conditions for businesses, including Russian enterprises.

2024-05-15T08:58+0000

Saudi Arabia provides protection for entrepreneurs and gives them opportunities to open their own businesses, the official said"We closely cooperate with the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, believing that this provides great opportunities for developing trade between our countries," Adawi said at the Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum business conference in Tatarstan. Businessmen from Russia and other countries have many opportunities to work in Saudi Arabia, for which the country's authorities have adopted a number of laws to ensure the reliability of foreign investors' work, Adawi said.The Russia-Islamic World International Economic Forum will run from May 14 to 19.

