Russia Strongly Condemns Attack on Slovakia's Fico, Calls It 'Great Tragedy' - Kremlin

Russia Strongly Condemns Attack on Slovakia's Fico, Calls It 'Great Tragedy' - Kremlin

Russia strongly condemns an assault on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, calling the incident a great tragedy.

"We, of course, condemn in strongest possible terms this assault, and we believe it we consider it absolutely unacceptable, it is indeed a great tragedy," Peskov told Russian newspaper Izvestia. Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, in which he expressed sympathy and wished Fico a speedy recovery.He said that Slovakia did not ask for Moscow's help in the investigation of an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who opposes weapons deliveries to Ukraine and Kiev's accession to NATO.Fico was shot Wednesday during the government's field-meeting in the city of Handlova located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was rushed to a hospital, reportedly with wounds to his abdomen and chest.

