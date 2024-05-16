https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/russia-strongly-condemns-attack-on-slovakias-fico-calls-it-great-tragedy---kremlin-1118465787.html
Russia Strongly Condemns Attack on Slovakia's Fico, Calls It 'Great Tragedy' - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns an assault on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, calling the incident a great tragedy.
"We, of course, condemn in strongest possible terms this assault, and we believe it we consider it absolutely unacceptable, it is indeed a great tragedy," Peskov told Russian newspaper Izvestia.
Peskov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, in which he expressed sympathy and wished Fico a speedy recovery.
He said that Slovakia did not ask for Moscow's help in the investigation of an assassination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
, who opposes weapons deliveries to Ukraine and Kiev's accession to NATO.
"There were no requests for assistance in the investigation," Peskov said.
Fico was shot Wednesday during the government's field-meeting in the city of Handlova located 190 kilometers (118 miles) northeast of Bratislava. The prime minister was rushed to a hospital, reportedly with wounds to his abdomen and chest.