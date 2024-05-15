https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/sweden-has-no-plans-to-send-troops-to-ukraine-but-may-consider-such-option-1118438555.html

Sweden Has No Plans to Send Troops to Ukraine, But May Consider Such Option

Sweden Has No Plans to Send Troops to Ukraine, But May Consider Such Option

Sputnik International

Sweden has no plans to send personnel to Ukraine, but reserves the option to consider such an option if it is offered by NATO allies, Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonson said.

2024-05-15T06:00+0000

2024-05-15T06:00+0000

2024-05-15T06:00+0000

military

emmanuel macron

paul johnson

sweden

ukraine

russia

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104769/96/1047699626_0:0:4964:2793_1920x0_80_0_0_c416039bd3e12ce8d382a4acad619622.jpg

“There’s no concrete proposal for it here and now. If it comes up, a concrete proposal, we can take it into review,” Breaking Defense quoted Jonson as saying.Earlier, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported in an article by Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson and members of the Swedish parliament that Sweden will allocate an additional $28 million for defense and receive $85 million in reallocations. The money has been allocated to "strengthen the country's defense capabilities." The newspaper Dagens Nyheter also reported that Sweden's defense industry is on the upswing amid increased orders for arms and ammunition deliveries to Ukraine as well as the rearmament process.Russia has pointed out unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders in recent years. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's military buildup in Europe. The Kremlin has noted that Russia is not threatening anyone, but that it will not ignore actions that potentially threaten its interests. Sweden officially became NATO's 32nd member on March 7.Recently, NATO countries have increasingly speculated about direct intervention in the Ukraine conflict. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the possible deployment of the French military to Ukraine. Macron's remarks were heavily criticized by a number of NATO partners, including Germany, as well as political forces in France itself.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/macrons-remark-on-possible-sending-of-troops-to-ukraine-dangerous---kremlin-1118239235.html

sweden

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

swedish defense minister paul jonson, armed forces to ukraine, personnel to ukraine